THE COVIDS to Release Single 'Banned From The USA'

Amsterdam-based punk rockers, The Covids, are gearing up to release their latest single, "Banned From The USA," a gritty anthem born from a tumultuous encounter with American border authorities during their anticipated 2023 USA tour. What was supposed to be a milestone for the band quickly turned into a nightmare when a visa mistake led to their ban from entering the country.

The journey from excitement to disappointment fueled the creation of "Banned From The USA." The Covids, undeterred by their setback, teamed up with their Spanish one-man band ally, Nestter Donuts, and retreated to Savannah Studios. Fuelled by their shared frustrations and a few drinks, they poured their emotions into the recording process under the guidance of Ignacio Gonzalez, owner of Lolipop Records.

The resulting track is a raw, unapologetic punk anthem that captures the band's resilience in the face of adversity. With blistering guitars, driving rhythms, and impassioned vocals, "Banned From The USA" is a rallying cry against bureaucratic barriers and a testament to the indomitable spirit of punk rock.

But that's not all! This 7" single, released by Wap Shoo Wap Records, features both recordings of "Banned From The USA" - the initial studio session in Savannah and the re-recording back in Amsterdam, including all four band members. Limited to just 350 copies on black vinyl, this release is a collector's item for fans of punk rock and rebellious music alike.

This single stands as a defiant statement from The Covids, a band unwilling to let setbacks define their journey. With their heads held high and their music turned up loud, they continue to push boundaries and inspire listeners around the world.

Don't miss out on getting your hands on a copy of The Covids - "Banned From The USA" !

Catch The Covids live on their European tour in June:

Thu 6 - La Griffe, Lille (FR)

Fri 7 - Musikbunker, Aachen (DE)

Sat 8 - Immerhin, Würzburg (DE)

Sun 9 - Kunstkeller, Fürth (DE)

Mon 10 - Nordstadtbraut, Hannover (DE)

Tue 11 - Punkerspa, Rostock (DE)

Wed 12 - NBL, Leipzig (DE)

Thu 13 - K19, Berlin (DE)

Fri 14 - Komet, Hamburg (DE)

Sat 15 - Wageni, Bochum (DE)

