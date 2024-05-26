Lian Ross Releases New Single 'Show Me Your Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lian Ross, the celebrated Eurodisco sensation known for her infectious beats and magnetic stage presence, is set to dazzle audiences once again with her new single, "Show Me Your Love", the first single from her fifth studio album, entitled "I Got The Love".

As a pioneer of the 80's Eurodisco movement, Lian Ross takes listeners on a nostalgic trip back to the electrifying disco era, with a modern twist that is sure to get feet tapping on dance floors around the world.

Watch the video here:

"Show Me Your Love" is a euphoric anthem that encapsulates the essence of love, passion and the exhilarating spirit of the disco era. From its throbbing bass line to its shimmering synthesizers and Ross unmistakable, velvety vocals, the single is a testament to Lian Ross enduring talent and ability to captivate audiences of all generations.

"I'm thrilled to share 'Show Me Your Love' with my fans," says Lian Ross. "This song is a celebration of love and joy, and I hope it makes everyone who hears it smile. It's been an incredible journey creating this single, and I can't wait for the world to experience it." Comments the artist.

"Show Me Your Love", allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the pulsating rhythms and infectious melodies that have become synonymous with Lian Ross illustrious career, we invite you to enjoy the song on all major streaming platforms and follow the new wave diva on her social media channels @lianrossofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lianross.official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lianrossofficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LianRossTV

Website: https://www.lianross.com

