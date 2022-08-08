Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
That Kid Unveils New Single & Upcoming Mixtape

That Kid Unveils New Single & Upcoming Mixtape

The new mixtape will be releasing in September.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022  

That Kid is living up to his status as one of the premier singer-songwriters in hyperpop. Following years of delivering irresistibly catchy hooks over bombastic electronic production - and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the scene such as Ayesha Erotica, Slayyyter, underscores, and umru - That Kid has refined a brand of glossy, experimental y2k-inflected pop music.

Now, after dropping two celebrated projects, a bevy of fan-favorite singles, and developing an antic-filled Twitter presence, the Denver-based artist (aka "America's Favorite Twink") is expanding his artistic scope ever further. In September, That Kid will release his sophomore mixtape, Superstar - the anticipated follow-up to last year's Comedown EP and his 2020 breakout mixtape Crush.

The new project returns That Kid to his vibrant, retro-2000s take on contemporary pop. But this new material isn't just a retread of past formulas: That Kid is evolving his sonic palette, incorporating new genre and thematic explorations while retaining his singular melodic sensibilities, personable sense of humor, and distinct Internet-inspired presentation.

In July, the artist dropped the mixtape's first single "Full Throttle," a techno-inspired club-pop banger produced by up-and-coming artist and webcage founder torr. The track oscillated its lyrics between topics of suicidal ideation and outrageous partying, keeping listeners on their toes and reminding them why That Kid is such a captivating writer.

Now, That Kid is unveiling "DRY2WET," a track that continues this brooding nightlife aesthetic. Inspired by the concept of Kesha's "f Him He's A DJ," "DRY2WET" is a provocative, atmospheric song, surrounding a moody club beat with characteristically sensual lyrics.

"Wanna bang me like a hard kick drum/I'll scratch your back like a turntable/Rock your mic to your favorite song/Independent, we don't need labels," he sings to kick off the track, setting the song's tone and flexing his typical clever wordplay.

The lyrics glide over ethereal sound design while building up to the song's kaleidoscopic chorus. Full of pounding kick drums, pulsating synths, and surreal, hypnotic vocal manipulation on That Kid's repeated central phrase, the hook on "DRY2WET" is the artist's most psychedelic excursion to date.

Years have passed since That Kid was making campy, irreverent tracks like "Taco Bell." On "DRY2WET," the artist proves he's moving into a new phase - one that's darker, steamier, and a more vivid look into his complex interior world.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


New Riders of the Purple Sage Announce 'Lyceum '72' Live Album From Grateful Dead Tour
August 8, 2022

Recorded on a 16-track machine by noted Dead engineers Betty Cantor, Janet Furman, Bob Matthews, Rosie (McGee), and Wizard (the team which also recorded the Dead’s classic Europe ’72 performances), these tapes were mixed by current Grateful Dead engineer Jeffrey Norman and mastered by Grammy®-winner David Glasser.
9m88 Releases '9m88 Radio' LP Ft. Oddisee, Silas Short, & More
August 8, 2022

9m88 (pronounced “Jo-m-Baba”) released her sophomore album 9m88 Radio via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective. The album was crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more.
Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Guest Appearance in P-VALLEY on Starz
August 8, 2022

Check out photos from from Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in last night’s penultimate episode of “P-Valley” season two. The Grammy winner, who also wrote and recorded the original song featured in the episode, entitled “Get It On The Floor,” was seen in the role of Tina Snow on the critically acclaimed STARZ drama.
The BIG PINK Announce New Album 'The Love That's Ours'
August 8, 2022

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the record will include a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more, all aiming to make this new release their most memorable to date.
THE CATHEDRAL Film Starring Brian D'Arcy James to Open at New York Film Festival
August 8, 2022

Brian D'Arcy James stars in a new film, The Cathedral, which follows an only child's account of an American family's rise and fall over two decades. Joining James in the cast of the film is Monica Barbaro, Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer, William Bednar-Carter. It was previously shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.