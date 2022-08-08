That Kid Unveils New Single & Upcoming Mixtape

That Kid is living up to his status as one of the premier singer-songwriters in hyperpop. Following years of delivering irresistibly catchy hooks over bombastic electronic production - and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the scene such as Ayesha Erotica, Slayyyter, underscores, and umru - That Kid has refined a brand of glossy, experimental y2k-inflected pop music.

Now, after dropping two celebrated projects, a bevy of fan-favorite singles, and developing an antic-filled Twitter presence, the Denver-based artist (aka "America's Favorite Twink") is expanding his artistic scope ever further. In September, That Kid will release his sophomore mixtape, Superstar - the anticipated follow-up to last year's Comedown EP and his 2020 breakout mixtape Crush.

The new project returns That Kid to his vibrant, retro-2000s take on contemporary pop. But this new material isn't just a retread of past formulas: That Kid is evolving his sonic palette, incorporating new genre and thematic explorations while retaining his singular melodic sensibilities, personable sense of humor, and distinct Internet-inspired presentation.

In July, the artist dropped the mixtape's first single "Full Throttle," a techno-inspired club-pop banger produced by up-and-coming artist and webcage founder torr. The track oscillated its lyrics between topics of suicidal ideation and outrageous partying, keeping listeners on their toes and reminding them why That Kid is such a captivating writer.

Now, That Kid is unveiling "DRY2WET," a track that continues this brooding nightlife aesthetic. Inspired by the concept of Kesha's "f Him He's A DJ," "DRY2WET" is a provocative, atmospheric song, surrounding a moody club beat with characteristically sensual lyrics.

"Wanna bang me like a hard kick drum/I'll scratch your back like a turntable/Rock your mic to your favorite song/Independent, we don't need labels," he sings to kick off the track, setting the song's tone and flexing his typical clever wordplay.

The lyrics glide over ethereal sound design while building up to the song's kaleidoscopic chorus. Full of pounding kick drums, pulsating synths, and surreal, hypnotic vocal manipulation on That Kid's repeated central phrase, the hook on "DRY2WET" is the artist's most psychedelic excursion to date.

Years have passed since That Kid was making campy, irreverent tracks like "Taco Bell." On "DRY2WET," the artist proves he's moving into a new phase - one that's darker, steamier, and a more vivid look into his complex interior world.

Listen to the new single here: