Thao Announces First Album In 6 Years 'Show Me' | “Sick Of The Times” Single/video Ft. Tune-yards & The Linda Lindas
The single Sick of the Times brings together collaborators from TUNE-YARDS and THE LINDA LINDAS.
THAO has announced a new album titled SHOW ME, the artist's first full-length release in six years. The announcement arrives alongside a new single and accompanying video, Sick of the Times, which features contributions from TUNE-YARDS and THE LINDA LINDAS.
THAO, formerly known as Thao and The Get Down Stay Down, will release SHOW ME on October 30 via Kill Rock Stars. The album was co-produced with Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner of TUNE-YARDS.
Sick of the Times Single + Video
The single 'Sick of the Times' is described as an art-rock protest anthem, featuring TUNE-YARDS and THE LINDA LINDAS, and is available across platforms.
Fall Tour Dates
$1 of ticket sales from the San Francisco and Los Angeles dates will be donated to Working Families Power.
Public on-sale: Friday, July 31 at 12pm local
11/3: Los Angeles @ Lodge Room
11/8: San Francisco @ The Chapel
11/11: Kingston, NY @ Unicorn
11/12: New York City @ Mercury Lounge
11/13: Providence, RI @ Alchemy
11/14: Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church
Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha | Hi-Res Download
Photo Credit: Kimberly Ha | Hi-Res Download