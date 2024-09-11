Thalia, Eden Muñoz, and Yandel Join Billboard Latin Music Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Billboard has announced that Latin powerhouses Thalia, Eden Muñoz, and Yandel will join the star-studded lineup for the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Week, which currently features more than 50 artists representing the past, present and future of Latin music. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, the ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment will take place from October 14-18 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater. Tickets are now available at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Global sensation Thalia returns to Billboard Latin Music Week for an open discussion about mental health and stardom with Argentine superstar Maria Becerra. Celebrated Regional Mexican artist Eden Muñoz will take part in Why Are There 50 Writers on My Song? panel alongside songwriter Keityn, producer Sergio George, and moderator Pierre Hachar. The panel will provide an insider’s perspective on how much a hit song is worth and who gets songwriter credit. Urban music icon Yandel will participate in ELYTE: The beginning and future of the genre, with Yandel and friends panel presented by Warner Music.

“We are thrilled to welcome Latin icons Thalia, Eden Muñoz, and Yandel to Billboard Latin Music Week as we celebrate our 35th anniversary," said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español. “These artists and their trajectories embody the energy, diversity, and impact of Latin music today. We look forward to hosting meaningful conversations and unforgettable experiences that will resonate with fans and industry professionals alike.”

As previously announced, the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Week will feature an impressive lineup including Alejandro Sanz, Bad Gyal, Belinda, Camila Fernández, Chiquis, DANNA, Danny Ocean, Dei V, Domelipa, Eslabon Armado, Fat Joe, Gloria Estefan, J Balvin, JOP, Keityn, Kunno, Lele Pons, Luis Alfonso, Lupita Infante, Majo Aguilar, María Becerra, Marko, Mau y Ricky, Mon Laferte, N.O.R.E., Omar Courtz, Paola Jara, Peso Pluma, Pipe Bueno, Sophia Talamas, Yahritza y Su Esencia, Yeison Jiménez, Yeri Mua, Young Miko, Zhamira Zambrano, and many more.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Billboard Latin Music Week is the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world—a must-attend event for new, established, and upcoming artists, executives, and industry leaders alike. The 2024 edition will feature exclusive panel conversations and performances by Latin music's biggest stars, as well as workshops, showcases, networking opportunities, and more.

Billboard Latin Music Week sponsors include Azzaro Parfums, Cheetos, Chevron, DoorDash, Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, Smirnoff, Smirnoff Ice, Ulta Beauty and Walmart.

Billboard Latin Music Week is proud to partner with Save The Music as its official non-profit partner this year. Save The Music, a 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to empowering students, schools, and communities through music education, ensuring equitable access to resources nationwide, including Miami.

