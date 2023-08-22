Gary Van Miert Releases THE PSYCHEDELIC COWBOY - NAKED AND UNPLUGGED

Experience the raw and honest sound of Gary Van Miert's acoustic performance in his latest album.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

The guitar-slinging, country, gospel, and blues-singing Gary Van Miert has been a long-time staple of the Jersey City Arts community. He took a step onto the national and international stage with the release of his first two albums "The World Will Break Your Heart" and "The Adventures of a Psychedelic Cowboy." These records have received much national and international acclaim and attracted a significant amount of press as well as worldwide radio play. Gary is well known for his electrifying performances with "The Sensational Country Blues Wonders!" and also for playing solo as "The Psychedelic Cowboy". His music is the sound of America, starting at the intersection of all its best influences!

Gary is currently writing trippy songs for his next, as yet, untitled album. He took some time off to record unadorned versions of select tunes from his first two releases. This ep, "The Psychedelic Cowboy - Naked and Unplugged," (RELEASE DATE: 9/22/23) is just that! It's the man and his acoustic guitar performing his original songs live in the studio with no overdubs, auto-tune, or other embellishments. Van Miert is letting these songs shine with just voice and guitar, much like the great country blues artists from the twenties and thirties did. He wants to show what these numbers sound like before arrangements are created and other instruments and vocals are added in the studio. Van Miert lets his songs stand on their own in these raw and honest versions.

"The Psychedelic Cowboy - Naked & Unplugged" will only be available digitally on Bandcamp, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and the likes on 9/22/23.

Track Listing:

I'm Afraid of Every Goddam Thing

I'm a Caterpillar

The Psychedelic Cowboy Song

Privilege

 




