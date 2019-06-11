Texas Chapter Of The Recording Academy Celebrates 25 Years With Gala At ACL Live This July

The Recording Academy™ Texas Chapter is incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of representing the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals in Texas, as well as members residing in Oklahoma and Mexico. On Thursday, July 18, 2019 the Texas Chapter of the organization behind the annual GRAMMY Awards® will host an evening gala that brings together Recording Academy members and leaders, as well as music industry supporters, to recognize its years of service to the music community. The evening includes performances by GRAMMY®-winning and GRAMMY-nominated Texas Chapter members. The gala will take place at ACL Live to honor the longest running music television series, Austin City Limits and the rich history of the Texas music scene. With Recording Academy member-only programming happening earlier in the evening, the venue opens to the public at 8 p.m. for star-studded performances representing a variety of musical genres that have come from the region. Ticket sales for non-members will be announced on Wednesday, June 12 by ACL Live.

Performances will include: Multi-GRAMMY-winning gospel artist YOLANDA ADAMS, Multi-GRAMMY winners ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL, GRAMMY-nominated rapper BUN B, GRAMMY-nominated blues artist MARCIA BALL, GRAMMY-nominated band HANSON, Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and multi-GRAMMY winner FLACO JIMENEZ,GRAMMY winner LITTLE JOE HERNANDEZ, GRAMMY winners and 61st GRAMMY nominees LOS TEXMANIACS, GRAMMY-nominated country band MIDLAND, GRAMMY-nominated rapper PAUL WALL and 61st GRAMMY-nominated artist BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON.

"I've been a member of the Recording Academy for 24 years and as a Houston-native, it's been my honor to serve as Texas Chapter President, and I look forward to celebrating our 25th Anniversary," said current Chapter President Yolanda Adams. "Not only do we get to come together with our fellow members of the Academy, our partners and supporters in the community for a beautiful evening gala, we also have some of the best in performances representing our Chapter region. It will be an unforgettable night."

"Over the past 25 years, Texas has grown to become a strong Chapter of the Recording Academy," said Sr. Executive Director of the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy Theresa Jenkins. "We look forward to this milestone by celebrating the musical culture and diversity that has made Texas so unique."

Earlier in the evening, the event will kick off with a red carpet for media at 5 p.m. Recording Academy members and their invited guests will enjoy a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and a private program featuring Chapter President Yolanda Adams, Executive Producer of Austin City Limits and former Recording Academy Chair Emeritus Terry Lickona, current Recording Academy Chair Emeritus Christine Albert and additional music industry leaders will commence at 7 p.m. The evening will also feature a seated dinner catered by the W Hotel for floor ticket holders. VIP tables on the floor are $2,500 and individual floor tickets are $150. Mezzanine level seats are also available for purchase by members and invited guests at $65. Ticket information for members can be found at www.grammy.com/texas25. Doors for public tickets are at 8 p.m. and are $45 - $65.

Founded in 1994, the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy encompasses members across all music industry fields and genres by fostering community, creating opportunities for the next generation of music professionals and leading music advocacy initiatives at the state and national level. Deeply connected with local music and recording communities, the Chapter is dedicated to ensuring music remains an indelible part of the Texas culture by providing professional development, networking opportunities and special events for members, such as the 25th Anniversary gala. The Recording Academy cares deeply about all music professionals across all disciplines and genres, from the performers to the songwriters, to the technicians and engineers, and works to keep members involved in year-round Academy programs and initiatives on both the local and national levels to foster inspiring world for creators.

The Recording Academy™ represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares® and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators. For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, Tumblr and YouTube.

Photo: Current Chapter President Yolanda Adams, courtesy of The Recording Academy





