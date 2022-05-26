Tessa Violet Debuts New Single 'Breakdown'

Artist and songwriter Tessa Violet has debuted her new single, "BREAKDOWN." The song is the latest taste of Tessa's forthcoming sophomore album. Stream "BREAKDOWN" everywhere here + watch the visualizer here.

The new single continues the dynamism of Tessa's new era, delivering a one-two punch of slick alt-rock and earworm electro-pop defining a distinct sonic realm of Tessa's own. Backed by shapeshifting production, the driving track is a spunky celebration of life's inevitable lows, of which Tessa describes, "When you hit a new bottom and you think f it, dance party in hell."

Alongside the new single comes the announcement of Tessa's 2022 N. American headline tour, which will kick off Aug 30 and go on to traverse 23 markets. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 27, 9amPT/12pmET. Catch Tessa next at Bottlerock festival this weekend. See full date listing below. Tickets available here.

Sun, May 29 // Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival

Tue, Aug 30 // Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Showroom

Wed, Aug 31 // Portland, OR @ Holocene

Fri, Sept 2 // San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

Sat, Sept 3 // Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Tue, Sept 6 // Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Wed, Sept 7 // Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Fri, Sept 9 // Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

Sat, Sept 10 // Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

Mon, Sept 12 // Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Tue, Sept 13 // Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Wed, Sept 14 // Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri, Sept 16 // New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Sat, Sept 17 // Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon, Sept 19 // Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

Wed, Sept 21 // Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Thu, Sept 22 // Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat, Sept 24 // Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Sun, Sept 25 // Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue, Sept 27 // Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Wed, Sept 28 // Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Thu, Sept 29 // Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Sat, Oct 1 // Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Mon, Oct 3 // Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Directly after wrapping her headline tour, Tessa will join Cavetown on their EU+UK fall 2022 tour as direct support, joined also by Orla Gartland on select dates. The run comes on the heels of Tessa's direct support slot on Cavetown's spring 2022 N. American tour. See the full Cavetown tour date listing below.

Today's release of "BREAKDOWN" follows the spring 2022 release of single "YES MOM," a bombastic self-love manifesto that has already attained 12M+ Spotify streams and landed Tessa on the cover of Spotify's SALT playlist as well as sparking a new Genius 'Verified.' Gaining momentum off the back of a massive self-launched TikTok trend, the song has amassed 70K+ unique TikTok creates with 350 million views on Tessa's creates alone.

Tessa's 2019 independently released debut album, Bad Ideas, has paved a foundation that has solidified her place among the top rising artists in alternative pop. The album earned Tessa a spot on Spotify's Times Square billboard and has seen nearly 300 million aggregate streams on hit single "Crush."

Stymied by the pandemic and her planned album tour off the table, Tessa blazed a path of her own through 2020/21, reworking several singles off Bad Ideas, including collaborations with MisterWives on "Bored" and Chloe Moriondo on "Words Ain't Enough." Tessa's standout rework of single "Games" featuring L.A. indie rock outfit lovelytheband and its Twilight-inspired video saw love from the likes of PAPER, LADYGUNN, and Hollywood Life. Single "Wishful Drinking" also received a spotlight on the heels of Tessa's massive TikTok trend that now has over 225k unique videos.

On the live side, Tessa kept eager fans engaged with the launch of an exclusive livestream event - 'Bad Ideas: The Experience' - which took place in May 2021 as a final celebration of Bad Ideas. Tessa also collaborated on a string of livestream performances with outlets such as SPIN, Bandsintown, and EARMILK and even garnered an 'Artist of the Week' designation by Live Nation / Ones To Watch.