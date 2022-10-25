Tess Henley Releases 'Joy Somewhere' Ahead of 'Paramount' LP

Soulful songwriter, producer, and all-around artist Tess Henley today releases the video for her single "Joy Somewhere." It's the final single ahead of her Paramount album, announced today, which is out on November 18th.

On this record she collaborated with Jesse Boykins III (Calvin Harris, Steve Lacy) to create a sonic picture of perspective. It's a gorgeous mix of soul, RnB, and pop, with Henley's intentional songwriting and absolute powerhouse voice at the center of it all.

Tess Henley is a master of her craft. Taking full ownership of her journey with authenticity as her fuel and fire. The singer, songwriter, and producer speaks from the divine feminine in a way that enriches the listener. These songs are for the heart, from the heart. With her main instrument, piano, as her spirit guide, she provides solace in a time of need like a breath of fresh air.

The combination of self-discovery and self-love is why "Joy Somewhere" strikes a chord in us all; Paramount is a series of emotions captured on tape, showcasing the process of freeing oneself.

On "Joy Somewhere," Henley shares, "I remember feeling a bit fragile the day that this song was written. I often write with a desire to express something, even when I'm not sure what that 'something' is exactly. On that particular day, writing this song felt like the same feeling I get on a plane climbing up in elevation when it just passes the cloud layer. There may be some bumps going through the clouds, but right as it pokes through, there's often a sudden peace I feel. The plane seems to level out, the sky opens up, and you may even feel the sun that was hiding behind the clouds. 'Joy Somewhere' was really a point for me to reflect on what I was actually telling myself at the time... a moment of clarity in reflection. I was finally ready for that feeling of joy and it was a reminder to myself that it would come."

Tess Henley has been making music quite literally her entire life, beginning Suzuki classical piano training at age three, by age five she was able to dissect harmonies that even her mother, a singer by trade, found difficult.

Since then, she's won several national songwriting awards and honors, including Guitar Center's Artist Discovery program. She has opened for acts like Earth, Wind & Fire, Jill Scott, Lianne La Havas, Anthony Hamilton, and more. She's also already made her national TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Her 2018 Better EP won features from Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Ralph Lauren, HBO's Insecure, Grey's Anatomy, Google, Apple TV's Mythic Quest, and more. In addition to Jesse Boykins III, Paramount features collaborations with Naz (SuperDuperKyle, Smino), Wynne Bennett (Janelle Monae, Goldlink, Haim), Yakob (6lack, Lauv, Giveon), and composer Ari Balouzian (Some Kind of Heaven, Feels Good Man, Gabriels).

Music is the place where Tess Henley can most effortlessly communicate, and it translates gorgeously in her songs; music is for healing, and "Joy Somewhere" is the perfect example of that. Stay tuned for the full effect on the record out next month.

Listen to the new single here: