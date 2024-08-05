Terri Clark's First-Ever Ryman Auditorium Headlining Show To Stream Live On Veeps

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary Country music star Terri Clark is set to make history with her first-ever Ryman Auditorium headlining performance on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Known for her guitar-playing chops, authentic storytelling and a career that has spanned decades, Clark's show, featuring an opening performance by singer-songwriter Jenna LaMaster*, will be broadcast live on premier streaming platform Veeps. Subscribers to Veeps All Access can watch the show for free, while individual tickets are available for $11.99 HERE.



From playing for tips at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge to headlining one of Nashville's most prestigious venues, Clark's performance at the Ryman marks a significant milestone in her career. The full circle moment comes on the heels of her recently released album Terri Clark: Take Two, an eight-song duets project featuring collaborations with Lauren Alaina, Paul Brandt, Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Ben Rector and Lainey Wilson.



In addition to her new album, Clark also released her Greatest Hits vinyl on May 31, commemorating its 20th anniversary and featuring her top singles, including the No. 1 hit, “You're Easy On The Eyes.” Clark celebrated her 20th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in June 2024 and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023, joining the ranks of legendary artists such as Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan and Neil Young.

With over five million albums sold and 13 Top 10 singles across her thirty-year career, Clark is renowned for her guitar-slinging capabilities and prolific songwriting prowess. She has performed for sold-out audiences in both Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and joining Country icons like George Strait, the late Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn and Brad Paisley. In 2022 and 2023, she toured with Reba McEntire, captivating audiences at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

Terri Clark: Live from the Ryman will be available for free to Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can purchase individual tickets for $11.99 HERE. The show will air live on Veeps on Aug. 29, 2024, at 7:30 PM CT. Individual ticket holders can rewatch for seven days after purchase, and the show will be available on Veeps for two years after the original air date. (*NOTE: Jenna LaMaster's opening performance will only be available during the live broadcast.) Don't miss this monumental event celebrating the best of Country music.

ABOUT TERRI CLARK

From paying her dues at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville to holding the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark continues to build an unforgettable legacy primed for the history books of Country music. The multi-JUNO Award winner boasts over five million albums sold, three RIAA Platinum and two RIAA Gold-certified albums, Canadian Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum and Triple Platinum-certified albums, 13 Top 10 singles including six No.1s in Canada and the U.S., 19 CCMA Awards and multiple ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award nominations. Clark also hosts the internationally syndicated, CMA and ACM Award nominated radio show, “Country Gold with Terri Clark,” which can be heard on radio stations across the USA and Canada. In 2018, Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently in 2023, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame – joining the likes of Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young and Shania Twain in one of Canada's highest honors. Clark has performed for sold-out audiences in both Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and joining George Strait, the late Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn and Brad Paisley. In 2022 and 2023, Clark hit the road with Reba McEntire, continuing to captivate audiences as she took command of the iconic stages of Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and more as she looks forward to another year full of touring across the U.S. and Canada. Terri Clark: Take Two is the next chapter in Clark's long history of successes and accolades. Available now, the eight-song album from the legendary singer, songwriter and guitar-slinger pairs her with some of the biggest stars in music today—including Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Ben Rector and Cody Johnson—for a duets album reimagining her iconic, chart-topping hits. As she continues to gear up for a monumental 2024, keep up with Clark's ongoing announcements and tour dates at terriclark.com.

Photo credit: Phil Crozier

