Temples Share Music Video for 'You're Either On Something'

Lauded UK psychedelic rockers Temples have shared the video for "You're Either On Something", the second single from their forthcoming third album, Hot Motion - to be released worldwide on ATO Records THIS WEEK, Friday September 27th. The beloved three-piece will begin their US tour on October 11, starting at Desert Daze Festival in California.

In describing the mind-bending, technicolor video Temples' frontman James Bagshaw says:

"The video for 'You're Either On Something' is semi-surreal depiction of a night out. Where an irrational fear replaces the fun and joviality, and the familiar becomes unfamiliar.

But then, the feeling a fear dissipates and seems like a distant memory and the familiar feels comfortable again. Before you know it a guitar solo ensues..."

Hot Motion follows their acclaimed albums Sun Structures(2014) & Volcano (2017) and is Temples' debut release for esteemed indie label ATO Records.

With previous singles "Hot Motion," "You're Either On Something," and "Context" already picking up glowing reviews and radio support from KCRW, KEXP, The Current, WXPN, WRLT, WTMD and more. It's an album fizzing with ideas, bursting with kinetic energy and balancing an immediate impact with an enduring, timeless intensity.

A cohesive album in a time of stand alone singles, with Hot Motion Temples have created an aural tapestry for dark days; an inviting and warm sanctuary away from the daily churn of information overload. It's an album of complexity, crafted for repeat listening.



Renowned for their mesmerising live performances and having just played stunning sets at this year's All Points East Festival and Manchester Psych Fest, Temples have also announced a U.K. and European headline tour in the early winter, a number of festival shows over the summer and an extensive U.S. tour in the autumn, including performances at Desert Daze Festival and VooDoo Music Experience.

Tour Dates

10/12/19 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/14/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/15/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/17/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

10/18/19 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

10/19/19 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/21/19 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theatre

10/22/19 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs

10/24/19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/25/19 - 10/27/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/29/19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

1/20/20- Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

1/21/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

1/23/20 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

1/24/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Filmore

1/26/20 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

1/28/20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

1/30/20 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

1/31/20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

2/1/20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

2/4/20 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

2/6/20 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

2/7/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Cafe





