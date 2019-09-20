Tegan and Sara Share New Track

Ramping up for the September 27 release of Hey, I'm Just Like You (Sire), Tegan and Sara shared a new song from the album today. "Don't Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)" examines the layers of deceit that cloud even the closest of relationships.

While revisiting their teen years for their first memoir, High School - which will be published on September 24 by MCD X FSG (USA) in hardcover, ebook and audiobook - Tegan and Sara discovered two cassette tapes containing their very first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17. On Hey, I'm Just Like You, hailed as one of the most anticipated albums of the fall by Pitchfork, USA Today and Billboard, Tegan and Sarareturn to the songs contained on those 1990s cassettes with a contemporary production. They will perform a song - and discuss the album and book - when they visit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next Friday, September 27.

Speaking about "Don't Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)," Sara recalls, "Our mother tells a story about watching the 1980s television show 'Punky Brewster' with us when we were four years old. The episode's morality tale focused on lying, and near the end of the show, she describes one of us climbing onto her back, sobbing into her neck and confessing a lie we'd told her earlier in the day. At 15, we started telling lies again, and we absolved ourselves constantly in the lyrics of our songs."

Tegan and Sara will kick off a special acoustic, multi-dimensional tour with a sold-out show at Murmrr in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, September 24. This headline run is sold out. One dollar from every ticket sold on the tour will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. See below for itinerary and visit teganandsara.com for additional information.

Fans who pre-order Hey, I'm Just Like You in digital format will instantly receive the first single, "I'll Be Back Someday" plus "Don't Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)" and the title track, "Hey, I'm Just Like You." Check out the 90's vibes of the official video for "I'll Be Back Someday." TIME praised the song's "punk-rock insistence and straightforward lyricism that's still prescient."

Rolling Stone - relishing the "double whammy" of the album and the memoir - said, "Tegan and Sara's debut memoir is a lot like their songs: complexly intimate, smartly crafted and packing a subtle emotional wallop."





