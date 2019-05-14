Tegan Marie Puts Intergalactic Spin On Hometown Roots In New Video For I DON'T KNOW WHAT IS
Warner Music Nashville and Sweety High sensation TEGAN MARIE is taking fans beyond back roads and into outer space with the release of the video for her latest song, "I Don't Know What Is."
With a track that highlights her upbringing in Flint, Michigan, and boasts the lyrics, "if that ain't Country, I don't know what is," Marie aimed for the stars in the creation of the video - literally. The cheeky clip features an unexpected story line with an alien creating a world that mimics Marie's own journey and just happens to be exactly like what she refers to in her swampy tune.
Capturing Tegan's rocket ride from being a dreaming 12-year-old to becoming the youngest female to sign to a major Country label in 45 years, the video uses playful imagery to share an important message - you create the life you want to live. We're all lucky to live in world that is so strange and beautiful at the same time.
Watch the official "I Don't Know What Is" music video here:
Co-written by Marie, Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves and produced by Scott Hendricks (Blake Shelton, Dan & Shay) and Chapman, "I Don't Know What Is" showcases a new, more mature side to the 15-year-old phenom.
Fans can catch Marie perform "I Don't Know What Is" live next month when she takes on the Chevy Breakout Stage during CMA Music Fest in Nashville.
With a larger-than-life voice, Tegan Marie, 15, was discovered by girls' media platform Sweety High and went on to become the youngest female to sign to a major Country label (Warner Music Nashville) in 45 years. Since first breaking onto the scene, she's catapulted into the national spotlight with appearances on ABC's Good Morning America, NBC's TODAY, PBS' Smokey Robinson: The Gershwin Prize, the Radio Disney Music Awards (2017-18) and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As her rapid online growth continues, with videos tallying 200 MILLION+ views, the talented singer-songwriter has made high-profile performances at the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Stagecoach and CMA Music Fest. Having shared the stage with artists such as Hunter Hayes, Dierks Bentley and Kelsea Ballerini, Tegan partnered with Pepsi MidAmerica for a tour last summer. She was recently selected as one of four rising country artists to be a part of the Grand Ole Opry's Opry NextStage program, which supports emerging stars to reach the next level in their careers. While currently working on her debut album, the Country phenom just released a taste of what's to come with her latest song, "I Don't Know What Is," channeling her Michigan roots. Critics have taken note of the young star's talent with Billboard, Rolling Stone and Huffpost naming her to their 2018 watch lists and USA Today hailing, "[Tegan] Marie has the personality and the voice of a future star, and she definitely has the always hard-to-define 'It' factor."