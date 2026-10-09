Teenage Fanclub Releases DO NOT DARE TO DREAM on Merge Records
The band's 13th studio album was recorded at Black Bay Studio on a remote Scottish island and features Euros Childs, Francis Macdonald, and David McGowan alongside core.
Teenage Fanclub has released its new album Do Not Dare To Dream on Merge Records.
The album is Teenage Fanclub's 13th studio album and finds the band continuing to refine its signature blend of melodic guitars, warm harmonies, and reflective songwriting. For nearly four decades, Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley have been at the heart of one of indie rock's most enduring bands, joined by longtime members Euros Childs, Francis Macdonald, and David McGowan. With years of shared history behind them, Blake and McGinley have embraced a more open-ended approach to recording, leaving room for the entire band to shape the songs.
'What I want to hear is not necessarily an idealized sense of what 'a good record' is,' McGinley explains. 'I want to hear something that has an identity that exists with the people, with us. I want to hear the personalities of the people involved.'
Recorded at Black Bay Studio on the remote Scottish island of Great Bernera, Do Not Dare To Dream reflects that spirit of collaboration while drawing inspiration from its striking surroundings. The band made use of the studio's Domus church organ, heard prominently throughout the album, alongside synthesizers, acoustic textures, and interwoven guitars. The result is a warm, immersive collection shaped by decades of experience while retaining a sense of spontaneity and discovery.
'We can still be cheerful and optimistic in the face of things not being great,' says McGinley.
After nearly 40 years together, Blake reflects on the band's longevity, 'Before you know it, 30 years have passed.' McGinley adds, 'Life is short, but music is eternal.'
Tracklist
1. There Was You
2. Tomorrow People
3. Over And Over
4. Be With You Tonight
5. The Same Air
6. I Do Not Dare To Dream
7. Take Time
8. Day In The Sun
9. Somewhere To Land
10. Young And Wise
Photo Credit: Donald Milne
Photo Credit: Donald Milne
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