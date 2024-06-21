Tee Grizzley Extends 'Robbery' Series With New Song 'Robbery 7'

The new track extends his fan-favorite “Robbery” series, expanding Tee’s world in the process
Multiplatinum Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has unveiled a brand new single and music video entitled “Robbery 7” out now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment.
The track extends his fan-favorite “Robbery” series, expanding Tee’s world in the process. A haunting keyboard loop echoes as his confessional bars cut deep. Rapping from right outside of death’s door, he confesses, “Wish I could hug the people that loved me, could’ve did s right. I see the white gates, will they let me in? Do I deserve it?” Directed by Jerry Productions, the visual opens with a bullet-riddled Tee as he raps to the camera from the floor. Following a month-long recovery, he emerges from the hospital, hops in his girl’s truck, and attempts to restart his life. It seamlessly translates his storytelling to the screen with raw power.
“Robbery 7” arrives in the wake of “Swear to God” [feat. Future]. The music video, earned critical acclaim from Complex, Stereogum, and more. Rolling Stone hailed it as a “hard-hitting single,” while Billboard highlighted how, “Both of them went off.”
