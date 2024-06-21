Tee Grizzley Extends 'Robbery' Series With New Song 'Robbery 7'

ABOUT TEE GRIZZLEY: ﻿Tee Grizzley laces his rhymes with the kind of stories usually reserved for the big screen. He holds nothing back as he honestly chronicles trials, tribulations, and triumphs on the streets of his native Detroit firsthand with a documentarian’s attention to detail. Back in 2016, he returned home from prison and took the first step on the road to redemption. His debut single “First Day Out” went quadruple-platinum as he expanded his catalog with the double-platinum “From the D to the A” [feat. Lil Yachty], and gold-certified hits “2 Vaults,” “Jetski Grizzley,” “No Effort,” and “Satish.” 2021’s Built For Whatever marked his third straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200, Top 10 on the Top R&B/ Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Top 10 on the US Rap Albums Chart. In addition to praise from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more, he has garnered support from JAY-Z and LeBron James, while Ari Melber graciously hosted him on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber. He regularly streams GTA RP, Call of Duty and more, to over 1 million followers on Twitch. As a businessman, he runs Grizzley Gang Music to sign up and coming artists along with Grizzley Gang Gaming which hosts Grizzley World RP one of the most popular GTA RP servers. 2022’s visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, extended his viral “Robbery” video series and incited tastemaker applause with Billboard citing him as “Rap’s Martin Scorsese.” In its wake, he joined forces with Skilla Baby for the joint mixtape Controversy highlighted by “Gorgeous.” He further lit up 2023 with Tee’s Coney Island highlighted by successive bangers “Loop Hole” [feat. 21 Savage] and “IDGAF” [feat. Chris Brown & Mariah the Scientist]. However, he opens up like never before on his 2024 full-length album—coming very soon. Photo Credit: Darren Harris