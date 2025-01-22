Tedeschi Trucks Band Unveils Expansive 40+ Date 'Live In 25' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the Grammy Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, is set to hit the road on an expansive tour across the United States, with a stop in Canada.

The tour will feature a mix of solo performances, co-headlining shows, and collaborations with special guests. Numerous friends will be along for the ride across select cities including co-headlining performances from multi-platinum, genre-bending band Whiskey Myers in August, and Grammy-nominated Gov’t Mule in September. Select dates will have special appearances by Steve Winwood, Buddy Guy, Little Feat, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, and more. With over 40 shows, ‘Live In 25’ promises an exciting blend of soulful blues, rock, and improvisational brilliance that has cemented each bands’ place in the music scene.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek kicks off at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, on May 6, and includes stops at iconic venues like The Gorge (Quincy, WA), Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA), and more. A highlight of the tour includes six nights at New York City’s legendary Beacon Theatre, a venue synonymous with TTB’s storied residencies. The tour will conclude in St. Augustine, FL, on October 25.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time. The general onsale will begin on Friday, January 31 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Become a Swamp Family Plus or Premier Member for access to the Tedeschi Trucks Band artist presale. More information at tedeschitrucksband.com/swamp-family.

In addition to this 2025 tour, TTB is currently in the studio collaborating with renowned producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Fiona Apple, Sheryl Crow, Twenty One Pilots, Turnstile, and Encanto soundtrack). The band will be cycling in and out of the studio in between tour stops and hopes to release new music early next year. Fans can also catch TTB at their second annual Sun, Sand & Soul Festival this May 1-3 in Miramar Beach, FL, featuring performances from Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos, and more.

August co-headliners Whiskey Myers have been celebrated by Rolling Stone as “the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot,” with USA Today describing their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin.” Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts and No. 2 on the Rock chart. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 2.4 million albums and amassed over 2.7 billion streams while earning nine RIAA Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as “the real damn deal” has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount’s hit shows “Yellowstone” and “Landman” plus CBS series “SEAL Team,” among several others. For more information, visit whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

For three decades, Gov’t Mule has galvanized a global fan base with their honest, organic and daring music and improvisational virtuosity, leading them to be recognized as one of the most timeless, revered and active bands in the world whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable. Led by visionary GRAMMY Award-winning artist, guitar legend, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes – a cornerstone of the American music landscape – the enduring, globally revered GRAMMY-nominated group has showcased its intelligence and breadth over the course of 20+ studio and live albums, thousands of memorable performances, and millions of album and track sales. Gov’t Mule’s most recent studio album, 2023’s Peace…Like A River (Fantasy Records) is a timeless rock collection featuring guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Ivan Neville, Billy Bob Thornton, Ruthie Foster, and Celisse. Peace…Like A River – hailed as “perfection,” “captivating,” “riveting,” and among the band’s best – marked the follow-up to Mule’s GRAMMY-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues, with both albums recorded at The Power Station New England during the same sessions but created in different rooms with no shared gear or instruments. Gov’t Mule – Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] – has become a human encyclopedia of great American music while adding to that canon with their signature sound. The band’s flexible interplay in the studio and on stage makes them a true living, breathing ensemble and Haynes is lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer. For more information, visit www.mule.net and follow on social media @govtmule (Instagram & Facebook) and @govtmuleband (X/Twitter & TikTok).

TOUR DATES:

*Not a Live Nation Date | %With Very Special Guest Buddy Guy | @An Evening With Tedeschi Trucks Band | #Whiskey Myers Co-Headlining date | ^Gov’t Mule Co-Headlining date w/ Nolan Taylor | ~With Special Guest Little Feat | +With Very Special Guest Steve Winwood | &With Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge |

>With Special Guest Maggie Rose | =With Special Guest Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Thu May 1 Miramar Beach, FL TTB Presents Sun, Sand & Soul 2025 * Fri May 2 Miramar Beach, FL TTB Presents Sun, Sand & Soul 2025 * Sat May 3 Miramar Beach, FL TTB Presents Sun, Sand & Soul 2025 * Tue May 06 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory % Thu May 08 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park % Fri May 09 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park % Sat May 10 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion % Mon May 12 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP % Wed May 14 Asheville, NC ExploreAsheville.com Arena *> Fri May 16 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach % Sat May 17 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre % Mon May 19 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre % Tue May 20 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre % Thu May 22 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre % Fri May 23 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre @ Sat May 24 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre @ Tue Jul 29 Tulsa, OK The Tulsa Theater @ Fri Aug 01 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *& Sat Aug 02 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *& Tues Aug 05 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater @ Thu Aug 07 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheatre # Fri Aug 08 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheatre # Sat Aug 09 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre # Tue Aug 12 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *# Wed Aug 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre @ Fri Aug 15 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys # Mon Aug 18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre # Tue Aug 19 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater # Sat Aug 23 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center # Sun Aug 24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # Tue Aug 26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center # Thu Aug 28 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview # Fri Aug 29 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap *# (on sale Feb. 28) Sat Aug 30 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap *# (on sale Feb. 28) Mon Sep 01 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion # Wed Sep 03 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^ Fri Sep 05 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC ^ Sat Sep 06 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center ^ Tue Sep 09 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^ Wed Sep 10 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre ^ Fri Sep 12 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre + Sat Sep 13 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre + Sun Oct 12 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound = Wed Oct 15 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater ~ Fri Oct 17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater ~ Sat Oct 18 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion ~ Tue Oct 21 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ~ Wed Oct 22 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion ~ Fri Oct 24 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre @ Sat Oct 25 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre @

