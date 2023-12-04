Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 'Deuces Wild' Winter 2024 Tour Dates

The Grammy Award-winning, touring powerhouse that is Tedeschi Trucks Band have today announced the ‘Deuces Wild' Tour - a run of Winter 2024 North American dates that will see the band make multi-night stops in Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Washington D.C. at Warner Theater, and Richmond, VA at Altria Theater. See all dates below.

Fan club presale for the ‘Deuces Wild' Tour will begin on Wednesday, December 6 at 10am ET. The general on sale will be Friday, December 8 at 10am ET. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://www.tedeschitrucksband.com/tour.

Earlier this year, Tedeschi Trucks Band announced their return to New York City's Beacon Theatre for another coveted residency on Thursday, February 29th, Friday, March 1st and Saturday March 2nd, 2024.

These shows were announced during their triumphant headlining arena shows dubbed “The Garden Parties” at TD Garden in Boston, MA and Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. The shows were dazzling, sold-out events that exhibited why Tedeschi Trucks Band is one of the greatest groups of live musicians touring today. The band also recently announced they will headline 2 out of 3 nights of the Sun, Sand and Soul Music Festival on the shores of Miramar Beach, FL. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.

Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) is a Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse that holds the well-deserved reputation as one of the best live acts touring today. Led by husband & wife, guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), TTB is known for its world-class musicianship and contemporary blend of a wide range of American musical influences that define their extensive catalog.

Since forming in 2010, TTB's caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and even country, no setlist is ever the same, leaving their ever-growing fan base of all-ages returning again and again for electrifying performances. In the fall of 2023, Tedeschi Trucks Band played a pair of career-defining arena shows at TD Garden in Boston and a sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Dubbed “The Garden Parties” the pair of gigs saw praise from Relix who raved of the group's “seasoned grace and artistry.” The band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar — “nothing short of exhilarating” (Salon) — from sold-out multi-night residencies across America to tours through Europe and Japan, to their flagship annual summer amphitheater tours.

The band continues to tour behind their 2022 release, I Am The Moon, TTB's fifth and most ambitious studio project to date. Written while off the road during the pandemic, I Am The Moon captures a prolific and collaborative songwriting period for TTB that was inspired by an ancient poem of star-crossed lovers called “Layla and Majnun.” I Am The Moon includes four albums, I.Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall, IV. Farewell and four companion films - delivering more than two hours of music that unfold across a robust tapestry of genre-defying explorations and propel the treasured American ensemble into new and thrilling creative territory.

I Am The Moon joins an impressive studio discography that includes Signs (2019), High & Mighty EP (2019), Let Me Get By (2016), Made Up Mind (2013), and the Grammy-winning debut, Revelator (2011) in addition to their live releases, Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') featuring Trey Anastasio (2021), the Grammy-nominated film/audio, Live From The Fox Oakland (2017), and 2012's Everybody's Talkin'.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums), Isaac Eady (drums), Mike Mattison (vocals), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

2024 US TOUR DATES:

Feb 16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ Little Feat)

Feb 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ Little Feat)

Feb 29 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 1 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 2 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 5 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

March 6 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

March 7 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

March 9 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

March 12 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

March 13 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

March 14 - Durham, NC - DPAC

March 16 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 2 - Miramar Beach, FL - "Sun, Sand & Soul"

May 4 - Miramar Beach, FL - "Sun, Sand & Soul"

Photo Credit: David McClister ﻿