Tears For Fears Releasing First-Ever Official Live Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic British duo Tears For Fears have announced their first-ever official live album, Songs For A Nervous Planet, which is set for release on October 25. The album includes 4 brand-new studio tracks, including new single “The Girl That I Call Home,” available now HERE. Along with the album, they’ve announced a stunning concert film shot and recorded at the scenic FirstBank Amphitheater at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, TN, during their sold-out global Tipping Point Tour Part 2. Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film) will be distributed in cinemas worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing. Watch/share a live performance clip HERE.

On creating the album and film, Curt Smith shares, “We decided to film the live show last year. I think a lot of people don't know that we are a good live band, actually! They see a duo, and they think it's going to be two people with a couple of keyboards and a bunch of backing tapes, and that'll be it. Over the years, we've vastly improved since our heyday back in the Eighties.” Roland Orzabal adds, “We’ve never released an official live album, so you could say this is an album forty years in the making.”

The film will be premiering in over 1,100 cinemas worldwide on October 24 and October 26 while tickets go on sale Thursday, September 19. More information can be found HERE as well.

"Tears for Fears' cinematic soundscapes and powerful lyrics deliver unforgettable concert experiences for fans, creating emotional connections to the music in a vibrant, communal atmosphere,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film) celebrates the timeless impact of the band’s artistry on legions of fans of all ages and we are honored to bring it to cinema audiences worldwide.”

Across the albums 22 tracks, Songs For A Nervous Planet highlights the bands transcendent live performances as they journey through The Tipping Point Tour setlist and beyond. Along with the live recordings, the album features four new studio tracks: “Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad,” “Emily Said,” “Astronaut,” and just-released single “The Girl That I Call Home.” These new songs expand on the career-spanning setlist, covering love, isolation, mental health, and escapism.

On the new track, Roland Orzabal recalls, “My wife Emily has been on at me for years to try and write her a love song. So eventually I did it. I was in Hawaii, I took my phone with me and every day I would sing over the backing track, many, many times. But I couldn't for the life of me, think of a title. Then one night, I went to bed and I did that thing where we ask the universe, ‘please gimme a hand, gimme, a really good title.’ I woke up the next morning with ‘The Girl That I Call Home.’ And my wife loves it.”

Recorded at the same time as the live album, Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film) features many of the band’s iconic hits including “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Shout” and “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”, “Mad World”, “Head Over Heels”, etc. — along with new fan favorites from The Tipping Point — their first album in 17 years. The film artfully spotlights the enduring power of the duo and their excellent touring backing band performing at the continuing creative heights of their 21st century glory. Visit tearsforfearsfilm.com for more information and to sign up for event announcements.

To celebrate the new album and concert film, Tears For Fears are heading to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for an exclusive three-night live event at BleauLive Theater. The shows will take place on Wednesday, October 30, Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at 8 pm. Complete with classics from throughout their discography and cuts from their latest album, The Tipping Point, these shows will bring Songs For A Nervous Planet to life onstage.

Songs For A Nervous Planet Tracklist

Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad The Girl That I Call Home Emily Said Astronaut No Small Thing The Tipping Point Everybody Wants To Rule The World Secret World Sowing The Seeds Of Love Long, Long, Long Time Break The Man My Demons Rivers of Mercy Mad World Suffer The Children Woman In Chains Bad Man’s Song Pale Shelter Break It Down Again Head Over Heels Change Shout

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler

Comments