Tayler Holder to Release New Song 'Sittin' on Empty' This Friday

Most Followed Country Music Artist on TikTok, Country Music Singer-Songwriter Tayler Holder, follows up his successful appearances at the recent CMAFest 2024 with a new song that will have people swooning at the devastation in Holder’s voice as he sings about a breakup. Holder states, “When we sat down to write ‘Sittin’ on Empty’ we wanted to tell the story of how people do everything you’re not supposed to do to get over someone. Being in the room with Adam Craig and Michael Lotten was such a blessing and I feel like we really painted the picture of getting over a breakup by doing anything and everything you can even though it’s definitely not the healthiest way to do it. I hope people can listen to this song and use it as a way to get over that person without having to do all the unhealthy things mentioned in the song.”

Co-writer AdamCraig co-penned songs including Parmalee's "Close Your Eyes", Jason Aldean's "Church Pewor Bar Stool", Dustin Lynch's "World toMe", and Love and Theft's "Whiskey on My Breath" and Michael Lotten has since written songs for Flo Rida, Keith Urban, and Chris Lane, including two of his most recent releases on Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time. “Sittin’ on Empty” is coming off the back of the successful single “Nothin’ But Neon,” which had a bit of a twist as a country trap song.

Holder who has had an exciting entry into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has amassed over 30 million plus fans across all his social media platforms, on hisride into his country music journey. Holder, fresh in the industry has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. “I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled everyday for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”

Speaking of accolades, PEOPLE MAGAZINE boasts, “Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar.”

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has nearly 20 million followers. Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content. Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler’s first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing most of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler’s socials below for more updates on releases as well as upcoming tour dates.

Tour Dates:

August 8th Crossroads 41 Oshkosh,WI

August 10th Ashley For The Arts Arcadia, WI

August 14th Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA

August 23rd Country Summer Showdown Moscow ID

August 31st Nebraska State Fair Grand Island, NE

September 13th RiseUp Foundation McHenry,IL

September 21st Coastal Country Jam Long Beach, CA

