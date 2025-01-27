Tayler Holder Teams Up With Chase Matthew for European Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ascendant country music sensation Tayler Holder has announced that he will join hitmaker Chase Matthew as the special guest on the UK leg of the Warner Music Nashville artist’s 2025 European Tour. Having successfully transitioned from social media phenom to celebrated recording artist, with a string of chart-topping hits to his name, Holder will team up with the "Love You Again" singer to perform for fans in Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, and London this March. Tickets are available now here.

In the live performance arena, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Holder, who is also gearing up to launch his highly anticipated, sold-out "Hits the Roof!" tour. This exciting installment of Tin Roof's renowned "Nashville Hits the Roof" concert series highlights Tin Roof's tradition of showcasing country music’s biggest stars and rising talents. The 18-city tour promises unforgettable performances, kicking off on January 30 at the Tin Roof in Columbia, SC.

Holder’s installment is making waves across the country, with multiple venues including Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Lexington, Louisville, and Nashville already sold out. Fans are scrambling for tickets to see the Texas-born singer-songwriter bring his signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and traditional country roots to life. One of country music’s fastest-rising stars, Holder has built an impressive fanbase and earned major accolades, including Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year in 2023 from Up N Country. Now, he’s set to deliver his high-energy performances on Tin Roof stages nationwide, continuing the series’ legacy of launching future superstars like Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan + Shay.

As the most-followed country music artist on TikTok, Tayler has transitioned from an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. Known for hits like “Nothin’ But Neon” (5.8M streams), “Dyin’ Flame” (4.6M streams), “Someone You Knew” (3.5M streams), and the heartfelt duet “Climb My Way to Heaven” with Cory Asbury (1.6M streams), Holder is making waves in the country music scene.

Hailing from Alvarado, TX, a small town near Dallas, Holder's flair for entertainment was evident from a young age. By three, he was racing motocross, a passion he still enjoys as a hobby. After completing high school via homeschooling, Holder moved to California to follow his dreams of being an entertainer and started to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos and daily lifestyle content.

After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. With over 30 million followers across social media, Holder has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to a prominent voice in country music, captivating fans with his talent and authenticity. “I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”

Speaking of accolades, PEOPLE MAGAZINE boasts, “Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar.”

Chase Matthew is an American country music singer-songwriter known for blending traditional country sounds with modern influences. Matthew first gained significant attention with his 2021 single "County Line," which amassed over 80 million streams on Spotify. In 2022, he released his debut album, Born for This, and subsequently signed with Warner Music Nashville. Under this label, he released the album Come Get Your Memory in June 2023. The lead single, "Love You Again," became a sleeper hit, entering the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024 and marking his first appearance on the chart. He has been actively touring, performing to sold-out venues across the nation, and continues to release new music in 2025.

Tayler Holder is currently immersed in back-to-back songwriting and A&R sessions, fully dedicated to honing his craft and advancing his musical journey. With an unwavering focus on his songwriting and artistic growth, he’s thrilled to push forward in the genre he loves, all while performing on multiple tour dates across the US and the UK. For more information on the Chase Matthew 2025 European Tour, including upcoming dates and venue details, visit chasematthewtickets.com.

Chase Matthew 2025 European Tour Special Guest Dates

March 3 – Belfast, UK – Limelight 2, Belfast, UK

March 4 – Glasgow, UK – KING TUT'S WAH WAH HUT

March 5 – Manchester, UK – THE DEAF INSTITUTE

March 7 – London, UK – OSLO LONDON

Comments