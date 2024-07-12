Tayla Parx Eclipses Expectations On New Album 'Many Moons, Many Suns'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-faceted multiple GRAMMY-Award nominated singer/songwriter, producer, actress, and entrepreneur Tayla Parx unveils her third album Many Moons, Many Suns – out now via her own TaylaMade Records.

"‘Many Moons, Many Suns’ captures the essence of my last two years—a period marked by an unnoticed depression, hidden beneath moments so vibrant they masked my internal struggles,” Tayla explained. “Despite always wearing a smile, I've learned that it can manifest in way more ways than a tear. This album was born from the challenges of an unexpected breakup while deeper exploration into self-love and companionship. It reflects my curiosities and the ways they lead me to redefine intimacy and connection. This album is a chapter in my story, narrated through the cycles of many moons and many suns.”

On the track “Standing Up To The Wind,” Parx shared, “‘Standing Up To The Wind’ is about reclaiming your power and taking your love back from someone. Me & chiiild worked on the track in TN & It’s a blend of jazz, UK vibes, and pop/R&B influences. It’s become my personal anthem of empowerment while embracing the journey of going from caring so much about why someone hurt you to being completely indifferent – and that’s everything!!”

Crafted over a tumultuous two years, Many Moons, Many Suns captures the emotional whirlwind of Parx’s celestial journey of self-discovery. From establishing boundaries in "Rich," to difficult endings in "Dream Hotel" and “This Was Supposed To Be Our Wedding Song,” and finding new freedoms in "For What It’s Worth," each track represents a step in the hitmaker’s ongoing evolution.

The 13-track record also features her previously released summer anthem “Era” (feat. Tkay Maidza), which received glowing critical praise upon release. Teen Vogue admired the song as “an instant earworm perfect for warmer weather” while Billboard praised, “Parx touts her personal achievements and declares that the time for her raucous comeback into the cultural spotlight has arrived — and we couldn’t be happier to see it.”

Stay tuned for a tour announcement coming very soon. As Rolling Stone declared, “Tayla Parx is in her era of thriving” – so come along for the ride!

‘Many Moons, Many Suns’ Tracklist

1. Dream Hotel

2. This Was Supposed To Be Our Wedding Song

3. Something In My Eye

4. Flowers

5. Celebration Weight

6. For What It’s Worth

7. Gentlewoman

8. Rich

9. Emotional Support Ex

10. Standing Up To The Wind

11. Era (feat. Tkay Maidza)

12. 10s

13. I Don’t Talk About Texas

About Tayla Parx:

Tayla Parx has reshaped the music landscape with her discography, which has amassed over 6 billion streams and earned multiple Grammy nominations. In 2019, she was honored with Billboard's "Hitmaker" Award, marking her as the first female songwriter since 2014 to simultaneously have three Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, with Ariana Grande's "7 rings" and "thank u, next," along with Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes." Notably, she is one of only four black women to have a #1 song on the Country charts, alongside Beyoncé, Tracy Chapman, and Donna Summer, with her success on Dan and Shay’s "Glad You Exist."

Before her critically acclaimed albums 'We Need To Talk' (2019) and 'Coping Mechanisms' (2020), Parx released the 'TaylaMade' mixtape featuring Khalid, Chiiild, and Syd, which also garnered millions of streams. She established TaylaMade, Inc. in 2020, an umbrella company that includes Parx Publishing and Parx Studios, which have partnered with significant entities like the Recording Academy and American Express. Her entrepreneurial prowess has landed her a coveted spot on Forbes 30 Under 30.

With her roots in acting, Parx portrayed "Lil Inez" in "Hairspray" and appeared in "Gilmore Girls" and Nickelodeon's "True Jackson VP." She has continued her acting career with voice roles in EA Games' "Sims" series for the past decade and in notable video games like "The Walking Dead" as AJ and DC Comics' "Gods & Monsters" as Cyborg.

Photo credit: Justin Ayers

Comments