Tauren Wells Releases LIVE WORSHIP ALBUM HERE COMES THE CHURCH

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Eleven-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum selling artist Tauren Wells has released his highly anticipated album, Here Comes The Church. This marks Tauren's first live worship album and features songs from Breathe On It, performed with new arrangements while bringing together 14 cross genre artists. Since announcing Here Comes the Church earlier this summer, the songs released have been streamed over 5 million times, including the wildly successful 'What A Miracle Feels Like' with Naomi Raine, and 'Breathe On It' became a Top 3 hit at radio. The album can be heard at taurenwells.com.

'I still love the church,' shares Tauren. 'It is painfully imperfect, broken, and at times, straight up dysfunctional. There's no getting around that reality. Somehow, at the same time, Jesus is redeeming and restoring us, covering us with grace, correcting us with truth and purifying his bride. Empowered by the Holy Spirit and surrendered to Jesus, the church is the greatest force in human history. This album is my expression of love for only thing Jesus ever said he would build - his church. I wanna be a part of whatever God is doing and what God is doing is building his church! Here comes hope, here comes life, here comes purpose, here comes the church!'

Next week, Tauren will host the 57th Annual Dove Awards for the fourth consecutive year. He is nominated for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year and Worship Album of the Year and is scheduled for a performance of 'What A Miracle Feels Like.' Tauren will then headline the Air1 Worship Now Tour with Seph Schlueter, Gateway Worship, Sarai Rivera, and Roosevelt Stewart. Tickets are now on sale at www.taurenwells.com/tour.

Tauren Wells is a multi-platinum recording artist, bestselling author, and dynamic faith leader who has inspired millions through his music, message, and ministry. With 11 GRAMMY nominations, eight GMA Dove Awards, seven #1 radio hits, and over 2.5 billion global streams, he has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary Christian music. His RIAA-certified singles—platinum hits 'Known' and 'Hills and Valleys,' and gold singles 'God's Not Done With You,' 'Famous For (I Believe),' and 'Take It All Back'—continue to resonate deeply with listeners. Known for blending gospel, pop, hip-hop, and R&B, Wells has collaborated with a wide range of artists from H.E.R. and Elevation Worship to Lecrae and Tobymac. Having previously toured with legends including Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, he has captivated audiences worldwide and continues to lead both on and off stage.

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