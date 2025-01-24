Tatiana Eva-Marie Reimagines Animated Classics in Gypsy Jazz Style on New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Green Hill Productions and Burton Avenue Music have announced the release of A Whole New World: French Covers of Classic Animated Movie Songs, the enchanting new album by acclaimed Gypsy jazz artist Tatiana Eva-Marie, available everywhere on April 18, 2025. The album’s first single, a lively and character-driven rendition of “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, is out now.

With this new project, Eva-Marie, known for her innovative takes on Gypsy jazz and Parisian café music, brings her signature sound and playful charm to beloved songs from animated Disney classics. With influences rooted in her multicultural upbringing—her father a Swiss-French film composer and jazz singer, her mother a Romanian violinist steeped in Gypsy and Eastern European folk music—Eva-Marie creates a nostalgic yet fresh listening experience for longtime fans and new audiences alike.

“Growing up, I was a huge Disney fan. I even had a season pass to Euro Disney when I lived in Paris!” Eva-Marie shares. “These songs are part of my childhood and so many others’ too. This album is for people my age who grew up loving these movies, but also for them to share with their kids. The music is so gorgeous, and it fits perfectly with Gypsy jazz. I pretended the songs were written just for me to sing.”

Produced by Eva-Marie, A Whole New World: French Covers of Classic Animated Movie Songs reimagines iconic tracks like “Colors of the Wind,” “When You Wish Upon a Star,” and “A Whole New World” with French lyrics and acoustic jazz arrangements. Music industry vet Greg Howard and GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer Jack Jezzro, both co-founders of Burton Avenue Music, served as Executive Producers on the record.

Eva-Marie’s interpretation of “Under the Sea” captures the bright-eyed spirit of a young fish, embodying the song’s playful energy in both her voice and her animated performance.

“Recording ‘Under the Sea’ was so much fun,” Eva-Marie says. “I wanted to sound like a young, excited fish, so I got into character and went around the studio making everyone laugh. It’s the kind of joy I hope people feel when they listen to it.”

The track selection process was no easy task, with Eva-Marie and her producers narrowing the choices to one song per film, balancing timeless favorites with hidden gems. Eva-Marie also embraced the challenge of arranging the songs in the Gypsy jazz style, blending the original spirit of the music with her unique artistic vision.

“The songs are part of stories, so you have to stay true to that,” she explains. “I imagined hearing them for the first time in my life and created arrangements that were faithful but also entirely my own.”

Fans of Tatiana Eva-Marie’s genre-defying artistry and lovers of classic animated films will find something to cherish in A Whole New World: French Covers of Classic Animated Movie Songs.

