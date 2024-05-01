Tate McRae and Vevo Release Short Film THINK LATER for Extended Play Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of pop star Tate McRae’s short film, THINK LATER, as part of Vevo’s performance series, Extended Play.

Tate’s short film features her Vevo Extended Play performances of “Exes,” “We’re Not Alike” and “Hurt My Feelings,” as well as an interview exploring how she discovered her style, feeling confident, her songwriting process, and her definition of girl code. Vevo and Tate McRae have a long history of working together, first for DSCVR performances of “feel like s” and “happy face” in 2020, followed by a 2022 studio performance of “she’s all i wanna be” and Vevo Footnotes for “greedy” and “exes” in 2023.

“I am so honored to have collaborated with Vevo on this project. I’ve admired Vevo’s unique ability to capture live performances so beautifully and artistically for a long time. A big thank you to Liz Hart, whose vision guided us throughout the special day!” says Tate.

Extended Play is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist’s project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists’ close collaboration with Vevo’s team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

Specifically tailored to the artist’s aesthetic, Tate’s performances were shot in Los Angeles on a mixture of 16mm film and hi8 before being digitally woven together. The creative is heavily influenced by liminal spaces and is peppered with film noir-inspired touches. THINK LATER is a snapshot of an artist in the present: living now, and thinking later.

ABOUT VEVO:

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.

Photo Credit: Vevo

