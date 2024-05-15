Roe Kapara Rails Against The Rat Race On 'Life in America'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St. Louis-born, Los Angeles-based artist Roe Kapara has shared his new single, “Life In America,” a bleak appraisal of American corporate culture condemning its die-at-your-desk mentality. Amidst its eerie acoustic melody, Kapara utilizes his cutting imagery to articulate the attitudes of a generation of clear-eyed disaffected youth.

While its sentiments represent many, Kapara’s motivation for crafting the track was deeply personal. “I initially started writing ‘Life In America’ after my mom was let go from a job she held for over 20 years in order to increase the company’s bottom line,” he shares. “It was a major wake up call for me, seeing a loved one lose their only source of income. I think the song was a way for me to let out my emotions, or maybe it was my way of trying to spring people into action to try and make a change.”



Challenging corporate greed and the complexities of modern life has long been a theme in Kapara’s songwriting, most notably on his 2021 fan favourite, “Employment Cost.” “They say they care if you live or die,” he sings, “But they just need your labor, it’s all a lie.” The track has since garnered over 12 million streams and 112 million views on TikTok, establishing Kapara’s sardonic voice with a fanbase that has grown to include over 600K monthly listeners.



The release of “Life In America” follows the enthusiastic response to his recent singles, “Fajita!” and “Glorious Day.” The former is an infectious celebration of ineptitude in searching for an intimate connection, and the latter has earned its status as an unrestrained alternative anthem.



Last month, Kapara concluded his UK/EU support tour with Ricky Montgomery, which included a packed-out show at London’s Electric Ballroom. He will return to the UK in July, where he’ll play his first London headline show at The Grace (12th July), plus 2000trees festival (13th July). Kapara has seen radio support at BBC Radio 1’s Future Alternative and The Travis Mills Show on Apple Music.



With each release, Kapara continues to grow in audience and confidence with more new music to come.

Photo Credit: Rachel Briggs

