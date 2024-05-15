TR/ST Releases 'Soon' Single Ahead of New Album Coming Later This Year

"Soon" is a dance floor stomper with a huge new wave hook, swelling to life with hymnal electronics and spiked with caustic kiss-off lyrics. 

TR/ST (fka Trust), the musical alias of producer, singer, and performer Robert Alfons, has shared his new single "Soon", with a new album in the works. TR/ST has also announced a European/UK tour later this year. 

Born in Winnipeg, Canada (but based in Los Angeles for the past decade), he has released a string of celebrated albums fusing swooning synth-pop, confessional darkwave, and anthemic emotion: TRST (2012), Joyland (2014), The Destroyer - Part One (2019), and The Destroyer – Part Two (2019).  

In late 2023, TR/ST joined Dais Records, announcing the union with the release of TR/ST EP earlier this year. 

TR/ST Live Dates:

Sep 30: Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
Oct 2: Krakow, PL - Kamienna
Oct 3: Warsaw, PL - Progresja
Oct 5: Leipzig, DE - Conne Island
Oct 6: Munich, DE - Rote Sonne
Oct 7: Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9
Oct 10: Antwerp, BE - TRIX
Oct 11: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
Oct 12: Paris, FR - L’Olympia
Oct 15: Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Oct 17: Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan
Oct 18: Oslo, NO - Parkteatret
Oct 19: Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
Oct 23: London, England at Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)

Photo credit: Tyler Matthew Oyer



