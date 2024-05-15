TR/ST Releases 'Soon' Single Ahead of New Album Coming Later This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TR/ST (fka Trust), the musical alias of producer, singer, and performer Robert Alfons, has shared his new single "Soon", with a new album in the works. TR/ST has also announced a European/UK tour later this year.

Born in Winnipeg, Canada (but based in Los Angeles for the past decade), he has released a string of celebrated albums fusing swooning synth-pop, confessional darkwave, and anthemic emotion: TRST (2012), Joyland (2014), The Destroyer - Part One (2019), and The Destroyer – Part Two (2019).

In late 2023, TR/ST joined Dais Records, announcing the union with the release of TR/ST EP earlier this year.

"Soon" is a dance floor stomper with a huge new wave hook, swelling to life with hymnal electronics and spiked with caustic kiss-off lyrics.

TR/ST Live Dates:

Sep 30: Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

Oct 2: Krakow, PL - Kamienna

Oct 3: Warsaw, PL - Progresja

Oct 5: Leipzig, DE - Conne Island

Oct 6: Munich, DE - Rote Sonne

Oct 7: Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9

Oct 10: Antwerp, BE - TRIX

Oct 11: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

Oct 12: Paris, FR - L’Olympia

Oct 15: Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Oct 17: Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan

Oct 18: Oslo, NO - Parkteatret

Oct 19: Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

Oct 23: London, England at Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)

Photo credit: Tyler Matthew Oyer

Comments