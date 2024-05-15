Sydney Sherrill to Release 'Luckiest Girl Alive' EP; Title Track Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Sydney Sherrill has announced her new EP Luckiest Girl Alive, out July 12th.

The project acts as a time capsule of her youth, encompassing the various emotions she experienced personally or witnessed from those around her. Setting the tone for what’s to come, Sydney has also released her new single and title track, “Luckiest Girl Alive,” which showcases her dynamic vocals as she speaks on having life fall into place after meeting that special someone. In the accompanying music video, directed by Sam Leviton, viewers get a first-hand look at her path to future-stardom.

“‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is such a special track to me. I loved writing it, making it, and it’s one of my favorites to perform live,” shares Sydney. “It’s my version of a love song but really it’s a love song to myself. It’s about feeling on fire when things start to feel like they’re finally going your way.”

On the Luckiest Girl Alive EP, she adds,” I am so excited to be releasing this EP! I am so proud of the songs and the journey that it took making them. I’m really glad to be exploring this new sound as I continue developing who I am as a person and as an artist. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

“Luckiest Girl Alive” marks a new era in Sydney’s musical journey by adding a bit more edge to her Southern-rooted sound, a direction she explores even further on the new EP. Luckiest Girl Alive follows the recent release of her debut album 17 Young and Stunning which sees Sydney describing the highs and lows of young love while her forthcoming venture finds her settling into a sound and style that best represents the artist she aims to be. Luckiest Girl Alive was recorded at John and Martina McBride’s Blackbird Studios in Nashville, produced by Kim Wood Sandusky (Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Thomas Rhett), mixed and mastered by Greg Collins (Gwen Stefani, Ingrid Michaelson, Michelle Branch), and is available for pre-save now here.

Sydney’s powerhouse vocals, memorable hooks, and ability to write relatable anthems for Gen-Z makes her an essential artist on the rise. At just 19 years old, the New York based singer-songwriter draws inspiration from the likes of Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, and Adele, as her songs embody earnest narratives that mesh pop melodies with folk and rock undertones. To date, Sydney has amassed over 1 million streams and garnered media support from the likes of Voice of America, Cowgirl Magazine, Whiskey Riff, and Spindle Magazine among others. Captivating audiences with her distinctive voice and stage presence, she has opened for American music icon Sheryl Crow and performed at the largest single night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society at the 50th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball in Dallas headlined by Shania Twain. She has also had the privilege of singing the National Anthem at various sporting events for the Texas Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Sidekicks, to name a few.

Luckiest Girl Alive Track Listing:

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

2. Forgive and Forget Me

3. Not Now But Someday

4. Shadow

5. Stay

Photo Credit: Sam Leviton

Comments