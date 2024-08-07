Tasha Releases New Single 'So Much More' From Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago-born artist Tasha releases “So Much More,” the yearning new single from her recently announced new album, All This and So Much More.

“The titular song of the album, ‘So Much More’ is about reminding myself to hold onto a mindset of abundance in lieu of fear or desperation. It's about being grateful for what I have, and believing in the possibility of more goodness to come. Wonder, beauty, and love abounds when I'm able to keep my eyes and heart open to it,” Tasha explains. “Capitalism feeds off of a scarcity mindset, and encourages us to hoard what we have out of fear of losing it, being without it, or someone else having ‘more’ than us. This song (and whole album in fact) resists that notion in its ending declaration, ‘You could have all this and so much more.’”

All This and So Much More is an album crafted with a big, ambitious sound (in part, thanks to the production of Gregory Uhlmann)—cinematic droning, orchestral woodwinds, dazzling arrays of jangling guitar, all lining up to capture a sweeping moment in Tasha’s life. Written over the course of 2022 and 2023, right on the cusp of Tasha being cast in Illinoise, the Tony-winning Broadway musical which adapts Sufjan Steven’s Illinois for the stage, the songs on this album invoke friendship, heart ache, flirtation, doubt. Tasha brings us along on a journey of finding out that the person you wanted to be was inside of yourself, just waiting to bloom all along.

If her 2021 release Tell Me What You Miss The Most was an introspective meditation on love with a few moments of glancing toward what’s next, All This and So Much More is Tasha turned outward, flourishing, telling us what it’s like to take life by the chin and look it in the eye.

In All This and So Much More, Tasha asks us to consider abundance in its truest form. Our lives, a deluge of possible experience if only we will surrender to it, all the way from the citric ache of heartbreak to the chest bloom of new adventure.

Tasha will be playing record release shows in New York on September 21st at Baby’s All Right and in Chicago on September 27th at Lincoln Hall. Tickets are available now via wowtashawow.com/tour.

Tour Dates:

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

9/27 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Track List:

1. Pretend

2. The Beginning

3. Be Better

4. Good Song

5. Michigan

6. Party

7. Nina

8. Eric Song

9. So Much More

10. Love’s Changing

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

Comments