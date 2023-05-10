Tara Macri Releases 'Waking Up In California' Alias One Remixes

The remixes reimagine the previously released pop single with over 12 million streams on TikTok.

Pop singer, songwriter, and actress Tara Macri has released the electric new remixes for her dreamers' anthem "Waking Up In California," reimagining the previously released pop single with over 12 million streams on TikTok as both a feelgood, club-ready summer bop and an extended, darker, EDM sweat-slicked banger.

Made dancefloor ready by up-and-coming house and electronic producer Alias One, "Waking Up In California (Alias One Remix)" and Waking Up In California (Alias One Extended Club Mix)" amp up the breezy, sun-soaked pop perfection of the original track to capture the carefree energy of a warm night on an island getaway with tropical synths, dance beats, and mesmerizing rhythms.

"It was so much fun to work with Alias One on these versions of the song," shares Tara on the remixes. "I am a huge fan of his. The process was really fun and easy. I started off by sending him a few examples of some darker tones I thought would be cool and his first version was just awesome! He layered some really cool sounds on top of each other and it fit so well. I love these remixes and hope you do too!"

"As soon as I heard 'Waking Up In California,' I was immediately hooked by its catchy chorus," adds Alias One. "I knew I had to create dance remixes that would highlight the song's infectious melody. It's been an amazing experience working on this project, and I'm thrilled to share these new versions of the song with fans!"

The original single "Waking Up In California," which is currently #5 on All Access' 'What's In Store' chart, reminds us that each day brings a new chance of opportunity and was produced by Garen Gueyikian and mixed by multiple GRAMMY-winning engineer Chris Lorde-Alge.

Watch the vibrant music video which sees Tara taking the wheel to drive towards the destination of her dreams, mirroring her real-life successes on the Broadway stage as well as in music and film to speed through life's highs and lows in a quintessential California top-down convertible.

"Waking Up In California" followed "Excuses," which inspires listeners to know their worth and speak their truth, and continues a trajectory that saw Tara erupt into the pop music stratosphere with the release of her hit single "Prettiest Girl In The Room" which broke Billboard's Top 80 chart and received extensive airplay on US terrestrial and Sirius XM radio.

Tara has an impressive artistic performance background strengthened by her lifelong passion for the arts that led her to land pivotal roles on Broadway (Hairspray, Jersey Boys, and one of the latest movie-turned-musicals to hit the stage, The First Wives Club). She also starred as Amber in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Nick Jonas and John Stamos.

Outside of the theater, Tara is the voice of Young Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda prequel, Secrets of the Scroll, which also featured Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Seth Rogan, and Lucy Liu. Most recently, Tara received praise for her awarding winning performance in Patrick Liscomb's acclaimed film Outcry.

Photo credit: Alexandra Petruck



