Tank to Release New Album EXPERIENCE as Single "Yes" Climbs Billboard Chart

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multi-Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Tank has officially announced his 12th studio album, EXPERIENCE, set for release on September 25 via R&B Money/BMG. The announcement comes as his current single, 'Yes,' continues its climb up Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart, currently sitting at #10 and rising. The track has struck a chord with fans and radio alike, further proof that more than two decades into his career, Tank still knows exactly how to move a room.

The momentum doesn't stop with music. Tank is currently out on the road on The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown alongside Usher and Chris Brown, bringing his signature live energy to audiences night after night. He's also gearing up for the small screen, with Hulu announcing that Season 4 of its hit series Reasonable Doubt premieres on October 6, in which Tank steps into the role of Eric Cropper.

EXPERIENCE marks a new chapter for the R&B veteran, one built on everything that has defined this run: the chart dominance, the viral Verzuz moment that turned heads across music and culture, and an expanding presence on the road and on screen. With 'Yes' setting the tone, the album promises to deliver the kind of rich, in-the-moment storytelling that has made Tank one of the genre's most trusted voices.

EXPERIENCE arrives September 25.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 24 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me