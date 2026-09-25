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Tank to Release New Album EXPERIENCE as Single "Yes" Climbs Billboard Chart

Tank is touring with Usher and Chris Brown and will appear in Hulu's Reasonable Doubt as Eric Cropper.

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Tank to Release New Album EXPERIENCE as Single

Multi-Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Tank has officially announced his 12th studio album, EXPERIENCE, set for release on September 25 via R&B Money/BMG. The announcement comes as his current single, 'Yes,' continues its climb up Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart, currently sitting at #10 and rising. The track has struck a chord with fans and radio alike, further proof that more than two decades into his career, Tank still knows exactly how to move a room.

The momentum doesn't stop with music. Tank is currently out on the road on The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown alongside Usher and Chris Brown, bringing his signature live energy to audiences night after night. He's also gearing up for the small screen, with Hulu announcing that Season 4 of its hit series Reasonable Doubt premieres on October 6, in which Tank steps into the role of Eric Cropper.

EXPERIENCE marks a new chapter for the R&B veteran, one built on everything that has defined this run: the chart dominance, the viral Verzuz moment that turned heads across music and culture, and an expanding presence on the road and on screen. With 'Yes' setting the tone, the album promises to deliver the kind of rich, in-the-moment storytelling that has made Tank one of the genre's most trusted voices.

EXPERIENCE arrives September 25.

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