Cedric Brazle Releases New Falsetto-Driven Single AGAIN & AGAIN.

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Emerging R&B vocal powerhouse Cedric Brazle is making a case for romance, yearning, and real vocal performance with his new single 'again & again.', a warm, slow-burning record about finding the kind of connection that makes the rest of the world go quiet. The track is available via Emperium Entertainment.

Sung entirely in falsetto, 'again & again' floats over piano-driven production and lush strings, with Cedric's voice carrying the tension between desire and tenderness. Late-night calls stretch into the morning, attraction slips into trust, and the walls between two people slowly begin to come down. It's intimate without forcing the moment, letting the romance live in the details.

'Rooted in the tradition of classic love songs, especially the work of one of my favorite artists, Maxwell, 'again & again.' is a record that allows the voice to carry as much intimacy as the lyrics,' says Cedric. 'I wanted to honor that tradition while putting my own stamp on it, by singing the entire song in falsetto and letting that vulnerability shape the record. I think it's important to hear this perspective from a man.'

Produced by Tracksion, 'again & again.' was born during the pair's very first session together. After spending hours talking music and exchanging ideas, the two found an immediate creative rhythm, shaping the song around Tracksion's musicality and Cedric's falsetto-led performance.

Cedric has steadily built the momentum to match his ambition. Named a TIDAL Rising Artist and BET Fresh Face, his ...What I Know Now project has amassed more than 1.1 million streams across platforms and earned TIDAL Album of the Week, alongside praise from UPROXX, VIBE and Rated R&B. Earlier this year, he kicked off his latest chapter with 'mine.', his first release in two years, before continuing that evolution with 'again & again.' He has also shared stages with Kenyon Dixon, Josh Levi, Mario, Tank and Johnny Gill.

With 'again & again.', Cedric opens the door a little wider into the musical world he is building. One where the vocals are meant to be felt, romance still gets to be romantic, and vulnerability does not have to come at the expense of desire.

'again & again.' by Cedric Brazle is out now and available on all streaming platforms here.

About Cedric Brazle

Cedric Brazle is a Florida-born R&B singer and songwriter whose powerhouse vocals and rich musicality are bringing a new perspective to modern romance. A trained vocalist and pianist who also spent his teenage years performing in an alternative rock band, Cedric developed an ear that stretches well beyond traditional R&B. Inspired by Michael Jackson, Donny Hathaway, Brandy, John Mayer, Usher and Maxwell, he channels those influences into what he calls 'contemporary nostalgia,' pairing the warmth and intention of classic R&B with stories of love, desire and vulnerability told from a distinctly modern male perspective.

His growing catalog has earned more than one million streams, recognition as a TIDAL Rising Artist and BET Fresh Face, and attention from UPROXX, VIBE and Rated R&B. With 'mine.' and now 'again & again.', Cedric is beginning to reveal a larger musical world taking shape, one that expands his sound, perspective and storytelling while leaving plenty more to be discovered.

Photo Credit: Amos Reece III



Photo Credit: Amos Reece III

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