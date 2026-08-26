Gary Marks Shares Anti-War Single "NOBODY'S FOLLOWING"

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Singer-songwriter Gary Marks has released his new single 'Nobody's Following,' an unreleased track originally recorded in 2007. The track features Marks on vocals, guitar and keyboard, Mike Moroney on bass, Greg Donscov on drums, and was mixed by Grammy Award-nominee Mark Needham.

The single follows Marks' recent LP, Crossroads (Lantern Heights Records), a 2026 Record Store Day UK / Europe selection.

Of the song 'Nobody's Following,' Marks recalls: 'I wrote this song about Bush's Iraq war, which reminded me of Johnson and Nixon's lost war in Vietnam, and which is now about Trump's war with Iran, and his insane environmental policies. Nobody should have followed any of them. All it does is make America look short-sighted and foolish. As Talking Heads once said, 'Same as it ever was.' But if we admit our mistakes and find real solutions, it doesn't have to be like this forever.'

For five decades, Marks has written songs about power, compassion, democracy, and freedom — themes that feel strikingly current in 2026.

Beyond music, Marks is a prolific author, having written a nonfiction book distributed worldwide (John A. Wiley & Sons, 2006) and more than twenty novels and novellas, including his flagship political novel The Dance and the Diamond Sky, set in a fractured 1960s America whose parallels to 2026 have struck early readers.

'Nobody's Following' is out now.

About Gary Marks

Gary Marks is an American singer-songwriter who has avoided industry demands, guided by artistic autonomy.

He first emerged in the 1970s with three albums featuring musicians who would later become major figures in modern jazz, including guitarist John Scofield in his first-ever studio appearance, along with Paul McCandless (Oregon), Art Lande (ECM), David Samuels, and Mark Isham.

Those early vinyl recordings were later reissued seven times in Europe and Japan. These albums are now considered cult classics among vinyl collectors.

Over the following decades, Marks continued writing and recording steadily, releasing eight additional undistributed albums while remaining outside conventional touring and promotional structures.

Across his catalogue runs a consistent thematic thread: democracy, environmental responsibility, cultural fracture, a connection to love in its highest form, and personal conscience — while using sophisticated harmonies and rhythms.

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