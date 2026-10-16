Taking Back Sunday Releases LOUDER NOW 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

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Twenty years after Louder Now transformed Taking Back Sunday from Long Island underground heroes into one of the defining bands of 2000s alternative rock, the group celebrates their landmark third album with a new 20th Anniversary Edition, arriving via Craft Recordings.

The anniversary edition arrives amid one of Taking Back Sunday's biggest touring years yet. In addition to appearing at all five dates of the returning Vans Warped Tour and completing a successful North American run with Bayside, the band is currently touring the U.S. with support from Thrice and Saves The Day. The run included festival appearances at Louder Than Life in Columbus, OH; Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA; and a performance of Louder Now in full at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL. The band continued the album's 20th anniversary celebration with a special headline date at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where they performed Louder Now in full earlier this week. The latest tour listings are available at TakingBackSunday.com.

Frontman Adam Lazzara said, 'Our record Louder Now represents a huge milestone for me and to know it has made an impact on so many other people's lives as well is something I still struggle to get my head around. To have the opportunity to celebrate that record with both John Nolan and Fred Mascherino on stage together, along with Shaun Cooper, is incredible to me. The songs sound stronger than I can ever remember live and I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am to share that with everyone.'

For a generation raised on Warped Tour summers, MySpace profiles, and late-night MTV2, few bands defined the sound of the 2000s quite like Taking Back Sunday. Emerging from Long Island's thriving scene, the band helped reshape modern rock with emotionally charged songwriting, explosive live performances, and an unmistakable chemistry that resonated far beyond the underground. Their Platinum-certified 2002 debut for Victory Records, Tell All Your Friends, introduced a new generation to songs like 'Cute Without The 'E' (Cut From The Team),' while 2004's Where You Want To Be debuted at No.3 in the Billboard 200, establishing Taking Back Sunday as one of the era's most important new voices.

Released in 2006 as the band's first album for a major label, Warner Bros. Records, Louder Now marked another creative leap. Produced by Eric Valentine (Queens Of The Stone Age, Third Eye Blind, Good Charlotte), the album sharpened Taking Back Sunday's melodic instincts while amplifying every element that made the band unique. Bigger choruses, heavier guitars, darker textures, and arena-sized ambition resulted in a record that broadened the band's audience without sacrificing the urgency and emotional honesty that had defined its earlier work. It was the sound of a band stepping onto a bigger stage while remaining unmistakably Taking Back Sunday.

The response was immediate. Louder Now debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, became the band's highest-charting album to date, and earned Gold certification within just two months of release. At its center was 'MakeDamnSure,' the explosive lead single that dominated alternative radio and MTV, introducing Taking Back Sunday to a worldwide audience while becoming a permanent fixture of the band's live shows. Alongside enduring fan favorites like 'What's It Feel Like To Be A Ghost?' and 'Liar (It Takes One To Know One),' it helped establish Louder Now as one of the defining alternative rock albums of the 2000s.

Named Kerrang!'s Album of the Year in 2006 and praised by Rolling Stone as 'a turbocharged attack spiked with dark, catchy melodies and giant choruses,' Louder Now has only grown in stature over the past two decades. Today, it is widely regarded as one of the defining alternative rock and emo albums of its era.

Nearly a quarter-century into their career, Taking Back Sunday continues to prove why they remain one of alternative rock's most vital live bands. The band's Louder Now anniversary performances underscore the enduring impact of an album that remains central to their story—continuing to resonate with the fans who grew up with it while introducing Taking Back Sunday to a new generation.

This year also brings an especially fitting connection to Louder Now's original era. In 2026, Adam Lazzara, John Nolan and Shaun Cooper invited guitarist and vocalist Fred Mascherino—who was part of Taking Back Sunday's lineup for both Where You Want To Be and Louder Now—to join them on the road again. Performing alongside touring musicians Nathan Cogan Post and Mitch Register, the expanded lineup's three-guitar approach has reinvigorated the band and earned an enthusiastic response from fans, adding new energy to the songs as Taking Back Sunday celebrates Louder Now's enduring legacy.

Vinyl Track Listing

12' Side A

What's It Feel Like To Be A Ghost?

Liar (It Takes One To Know One)

MakeDamnSure

Up Against (Blackout)

My Blue Heaven

12' Side B

Twenty-Twenty Surgery

Spin

Divine Intervention

Miami

Error Operator

I'll Let You Live

7' Side A

Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)

7' Side B

Sleep

CD Track Listing

What's It Feel Like To Be A Ghost?

Liar (It Takes One To Know One)

MakeDamnSure

Up Against (Blackout)

My Blue Heaven

Twenty-Twenty Surgery

Spin

Divine Intervention

Miami

Error Operator

I'll Let You Live

12. Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)

13. Sleep

2026 Tour Dates

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre*

10/17 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Resort & Casino*

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort*

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour

12/10 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's (w/Held. And Hollyglen)

12/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom (w/Anxious and Wall Carpets)

12/12 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom (w/Winona Fighter and Modern Chemistry)

* Headline dates with Thrice and Saves The Day.

2027 Tour Dates

5/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena (w/Weezer)

5/14 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Utilita Arena (w/Weezer)

5/15 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live (w/Weezer)

5/17 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (w/Weezer)

5/19 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (w/Weezer)

5/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham (w/Weezer)

5/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (w/Weezer)

5/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena (w/Weezer)

5/25 – Paris, France @ Zenith (w/Weezer)

5/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live (w/Weezer)

5/29 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum (w/Weezer)

5/30 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet (w/Weezer)

6/1 – Helsinki, Finland @ Veikkaus (w/Weezer)

Photo Credit: Salma Bustos



Photo Credit: Salma Bustos

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