Saves The Day Return With 'INVADER,' Tour Starting September 16

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Equal Vision Records and Saves the Day have released 'INVADER,' the first original track in eight years from the emo/indie band. The song features guest vocals from New York City hardcore icon Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools). 'INVADER' presents itself as a spiritual successor to 'Disengage' by 1980s hardcore crew Youth of Today that continues to evolve the spirit of hardcore music with its message of unity and transcendence.

'It was a dream to work on 'INVADER' together with our hero Walter Schreifels at his studio in Upstate New York, and we're still pinching ourselves that he co-wrote this song with us,' Saves the Day's Chris Conley says. 'Bringing the song to life with Steve Evetts in Nashville and New Jersey was like coming home after a long stay away, and we couldn't be more proud of the results.'

The music video for 'INVADER' was directed by Sean Stout.

Additionally, Saves the Day will be making numerous appearances across the U.S. and UK this fall. Supporting Taking Back Sunday in the U.S. from September 16 through October 18, Saves the Day will also be making headline appearances celebrating the 25th anniversary of Stay What You Are from November 17–21 in the UK with special guests Chastity and Turn of Phrase. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via the band's site.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

16 — Nashville, TN — The Pinnacle *

18 — Asheville, NC — Eulogy +

21 — Washington, DC — Union Stage +

23 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome *

24 — Wantagh, NY — The Bay Stage at Jones Beach *

25 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live *

26 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium (Outdoors) *

27 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount *

29 — Buffalo, NY — Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B *

30 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

OCTOBER

02 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave/Eagles Club *

03 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom *

04 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre *

06 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union *

08 — Tacoma, WA — Dune Peninsula *

10 — Stanford, CA — Frost Amphitheater *

11 — San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square *

13 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel *

14 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks *

16 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre *

17 — Highland, CA — Yaamava Resort & Casino *

18 — Las Vegas, NV — Pearl Concert Theater *

NOVEMBER

17 — Bristol, UK — Trinity Centre ^

18 — London, UK — Electric Brixton ^

19 — Nottingham, UK — The Palais ^

20 — Glasgow, UK — Slay ^

21 — Liverpool, UK — Loud & Clear 2026 #

* — with Taking Back Sunday, Thrice

+ — headline show

^ — Stay What You Are 25th Anniversary tour with Chastity, Turn of Phrase

# — festival date

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner



Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

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