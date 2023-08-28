Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones Debut North American Live Dates

Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones Debut North American Live Dates

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Taiwanese emo-rock/rap phenom Marz23 has had to reschedule his debut North American tour to 2024. New dates will be announced shortly. In the meantime, Marz23 has shared an animated lyric video for his song “God,” taken from his acclaimed sophomore solo album, Not So Far Away, released this spring on Warner Music Taiwan. 

One of the top voices of the emo/pop-punk revitalization in Asia, and a spiritual leader for the younger generation, Marz23 lends his voice to their struggles, pain, and advocacy against injustice. His 'Not So Far Away World Tour 2023' recently concluded with sold-out performances in Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore and Hong Kong, and Marz23 was excited to finally perform in North America.

Marz23 has collaborated with several international creators and artists to date in his career, including Smrtdeath, on the Not So Far Away single “Overrated." Japanese rock legend Jesse McFaddin on the single “Break Me Down.” And Grammy-nominated Canadian artist Jutes on the single “Waste My Time."

He noted receiving numerous messages from fans eagerly anticipating the North American concerts, further fueling his excitement to meet the international "23 Gang” - an affectionate term coined by Marz23 that refers to his dedicated fan community around the world - but promises to deliver in 2024.

Since his debut, Marz23 has been a massive success in the music community with his distinctive emo sound, garnering widespread attention and sparking passionate discussions among music enthusiasts with his debut studio album, 23, in 2020, featuring instant classics "Fail With You," "Not a Rapper," and "Lonely Boy.”

His high-energy and soulful stage performances have left a strong impression on all those who have witnessed his electrifying shows. Marz23 is also the lead vocalist of the rock band TRASH, who earned a nomination for 'Best Band' at the prestigious Golden Melody Awards, the most influential accolade in the Mando-pop music scene.

His dual creative identity allows him to unleash an intoxicating blend of Emo Rap and Emo Rock, characterized by a rebellious spirit and empathetic approach. Fearlessly forging his unique musical path, Marz23 infuses Taiwanese mainstream pop music with fresh elements and diverse styles.

Photo Courtesy of Warner Music Taiwan
 


