TZAR Shares New Single 'Fuccboi Anthem'

Russian born, bay-area bred singer/songwriter TZAR is welcoming in 2021 with her latest single "Fuccboi Anthem'' out now on Set Records.

TZAR's newest song is an ode to fuccbois - someone who is afraid of commitment, plays with people's emotions, and ultimately only leaves wreckage behind. Accentuated by TZAR's flawless vocal melodies and bold-faced lyrics, "Fuccboi Anthem" is an empowering, fun, and extremely addictive guitar-driven pop song.

TZAR attributes the song to "All the amazingly underwhelming relationships I've experienced... I kept coming into contact with dudes that loved playing with my heart and didn't care to deal with any of the consequences, and when I found myself sending unreturned texts only to be hit up 3 weeks later, and I finally realized how I got played, I went into a session with Sam (the producer) and this song just came out. It's funny, I always thought those Future memes had nothing to do with me until I actually caught feelings for a f***boi. And now that this is out, they can finally have their own anthem."

Working alongside multi-platinum producer Djemba Djemba (prod. Sia, Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber), TZAR is paving her own unique lane in the industry with her glittery, 1980s-inspired pop hits. TZAR was originally born in Moscow and later immigrated to the Bay Area when she was seven-years-old. Becoming a local staple in the music industry as both an artist and songwriter, TZAR has written with other high-caliber acts including KSHMR, Zed's Dead, JOHN K, K. Flay, Promnite, Falcons, JULiA LEWiS and Hoodboi. Her work and collaborations led her to perform at places such as Red Rocks (her debut performance as TZAR with Zeds Dead), The Warfield in San Francisco, and The Regent in Downtown Los Angeles.

TZAR's latest single "Fuccboi Anthem" will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, February 26th and stay tuned to TZAR socials for more information on the official music video release coming next month.

Listen here: