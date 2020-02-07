TYLER New Video Sizzles With Surprise Ending

When the news hit that Sean "Diddy" Combs was bringing back MTV's Making Of The Band, the iconic show that led to the creation of bands like Danity Kane, Day 26, Da Band, and Donnie Klang, a soft smile comes across the face of original cast member, TYLER DUMONT, who is undergoing a revival of her own.

In 2019, Tyler released two singles, "Don't Mean It," and "Phone," that hit the charts and airways. "Don't Mean It" debuted on Billboard's Top 20 R&B Airplay Charts with over 1 million views on YouTube. Directed by Johnny Frost, the video for the song featured dramatic scenes capturing the fiery tension between Tyler and her lover portrayed by actor, Donovan Christie Jr. (Tyler Perry's Netflix special, A Fall From Grace).

Fans and media began asking Tyler about the video's storyline? Was the storyline real? What was the cause of the tension between the couple? Would her next music video be just as dramatic? Not wanting to be predictable, Tyler did the unexpected and released an animated video for the second song, "Phone." The lyrics to Phone alluded to part of the problem, "You always on your phone. Checking your text. Got me stressing cause I know you got that call."

The video for her latest single "You," also directed by Frost, follows the same storyline, but returns to the dramatic acting scenes, and takes an unexpected turn. Actor Donovan Christie Jr. reprises his role as her love interest, but we discover there's someone else in the picture now! The lyrics to "You," tantalize, tease, and allude to an affair, "From all the secrets we share, like the urge to have an affair. At this point, I really don't care, cause I want you now, so come over...I just want more of you." Who's is having an affair? Who was on the phone? "Since people connected to the visuals in "Don't Mean It," we decided to follow the dramatic storyline of 'You' and turn the videos into a mini-series of sorts," shares Tyler.

With three singles in, Tyler's debut project, Nomadic Behavior is set to hit platforms later this year! Listen to "Don't Mean It", "Phone," and now You! You'd never know where Tyler's Nomadic Behavior will venture next.





