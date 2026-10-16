TOMORA to Release EP CELEBRATION; Brooklyn Show March 24

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the duo of AURORA and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers — celebrate an incredible year of music and live shows with their brand-new five-track EP, CELEBRATION, out now digitally via Capitol Records and physically on November 27th on standard 12' black vinyl, special marbled vinyl, and CD. Listen to CELEBRATION here.

CELEBRATION was recorded by the duo at RAR Studios in Sussex and features two new songs, two wildly different versions of 'Celebration,' and the previously released 10-minute version of 'IN A MINUTE,' a live show favorite and an expanded take on the original track from their debut album COME CLOSER. The duo also recently shared a performance of the EP title track for Amazon Music Presents.

TOMORA will return to the U.S. for their first East Coast headline show at Brooklyn Paramount in New York on March 24, 2027. The date follows a year of acclaimed live appearances, including Coachella, Fuji Rock, and a recent show at Tokyo's Garden Theatre that helped propel their debut album COME CLOSER to No. 1 on the electronic album charts.

Their debut UK shows in London and Manchester earlier this year drew widespread acclaim, with NME dubbing them 'a fully-rounded dancefloor-smashing experience…exceptional, beautiful and tons of fun.' Ahead of their Brooklyn Paramount show on March 24, the duo will perform across the UK and Europe throughout October and November, beginning in Dublin on October 24. They will also visit cities and festivals across Mexico and South America in the new year.

Released on April 17th, COME CLOSER received widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum and more while Billboard said, 'the 12-track project is rich with textured, moody, rhythm-forward productions that operate on high tension, thrilling release and the best of each artists' respective skillset.' Brooklyn Vegan also declared 'two distinct worlds collide — and click — on the collab debut from a Chemical Brother and a Norwegian pop star.'

Tracklist

Celebration

Hold On Let Go

What Do We Got?

IN A MINUTE (LIVE FROM THE STUDIO VERSION)

Celebration - Ritual Mix

TOMORA Tour Dates

October 24 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland

October 26 – SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, United Kingdom

October 28 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

October 30 – L'Aéronef – Lille, France

October 31 – Amare – The Hague, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

November 1 – UFO – Berlin, Germany

March 12th-14th, 2027 - Lollapalooza - Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 12th-14th, 2027 - Lollapalooza - Santiago, Chile

March 19th-21st, 2027 - Lollapalooza - São Paulo, Brazil

March 19th-21st, 2027 - Estereo Picnic - Bogotá, Colombia

March 24, 2027 – Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY (NEW SHOW)

March 26, 2027 – Pabellón Oeste – Mexico City, Mexico (NEW SHOW)

About TOMORA

TOMORA is a new collaboration between The Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowlands and Norwegian artist AURORA. The project builds on a creative relationship that began during sessions for The Chemical Brothers' 2019 album No Geography, on which AURORA featured on three tracks, including 'Eve of Destruction.' Rowlands later contributed to AURORA's 2024 UK Top 10 album What Happened to the Heart?. As one half of The Chemical Brothers, Rowlands has released six hugely acclaimed UK No.1 albums and won six Grammy Awards. AURORA has released four studio albums to date and is recognized as one of Norway's most influential modern artists, with global touring success and over a billion Spotify streams for 'Runaway.' TOMORA released their debut album COME CLOSER in April 2026 to widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum, and Billboard, who praised 'the 12-track project is rich with textured, moody, rhythm-forward productions that operate on high tension, thrilling release and the best of each artists' respective skillset.' Following festival performances from Coachella to Fuji Rock, TOMORA release their new EP CELEBRATION October 16 via Capitol Records, and set out on a global tour across Asia, the UK, Europe, and North America with dates spanning throughout the fall and into spring 2027.

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