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TOMORA to Release New EP CELEBRATION With Title Track Out Now

The duo will headline Brooklyn Paramount following festival appearances at Coachella and Fuji Rock.

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TOMORA to Release New EP CELEBRATION With Title Track Out Now

the duo of AURORA and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers — has released a new single and title track, 'Celebration,' from their upcoming EP CELEBRATION, out October 16 via Capitol Records. The five-track EP will be released digitally on October 16th and physically on November 27th on standard 12” black vinyl, special marbled vinyl, and CD.

'Celebration' pairs a driving electronic pulse and hypnotic, building production with AURORA's vocals. Of the EP, TOMORA says: 'Celebration is a privilege. Celebration is a person. Celebration is a funeral and celebration is a ritual. It's human nature. And it's a human need. We should all be celebrated, as real human beings.'

CELEBRATION was recorded by the duo at RAR Studios in Sussex and features two versions of 'Celebration,' as well as the previously released 10-minute version of 'IN A MINUTE,' an expanded take on the original track from their debut album COME CLOSER. Released earlier this year, COME CLOSER received critical praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum, Billboard, and more.

The new single arrives alongside the announcement of TOMORA's first East Coast headline show, taking place at Brooklyn Paramount in New York on March 24, 2027. The newly announced date follows the duo's run of intimate live shows earlier this year. NME hailed their London show as 'a fully-rounded dancefloor-smashing experience,' while 1883 Magazine dubbed it 'triumphant.' The New York show joins TOMORA's growing international live tour dates, which will see the duo perform across Asia, the UK, and Europe before heading to North America in 2027.

Tracklist

Celebration

Hold On Let Go

What Do We Got?

IN A MINUTE (LIVE FROM THE STUDIO VERSION)

Celebration - Ritual Mix

Tour Dates

September 25 – Strawberry Festival – Shijiazhuang, China

September 27 – Strawberry Festival – Guangzhou, China

October 1 – Tokyo Garden Theatre – Tokyo, Japan

October 24 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland

October 26 – SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, United Kingdom

October 28 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

October 30 – L'Aéronef – Lille, France

October 31 – Amare – The Hague, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

November 1 – UFO – Berlin, Germany

March 24, 2027 – Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY (NEW SHOW)

March 26, 2027 – Pabellón Oeste – Mexico City, Mexico (NEW SHOW)

About TOMORA

TOMORA is a collaboration between The Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowlands and Norwegian artist AURORA. The project builds on a creative relationship that began during sessions for The Chemical Brothers' 2019 album No Geography, on which AURORA featured on three tracks, including 'Eve of Destruction.' Rowlands later contributed to AURORA's 2024 UK Top 10 album What Happened to the Heart?

As one half of The Chemical Brothers, Rowlands has released six UK No.1 albums and won six Grammy Awards. AURORA has released four studio albums to date and has global touring success and over a billion Spotify streams for 'Runaway.'

TOMORA released their debut album COME CLOSER in April 2026 to critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum, and Billboard, who praised 'the 12-track project is rich with textured, moody, rhythm-forward productions that operate on high tension, thrilling release and the best of each artists' respective skillset.'

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