TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS Reunite at Americana Awards
Original lineup of Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch and Ron Blair reunites for special performance.
Last night at the Americana Awards, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The original members of the Heartbreakers—Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch and Ron Blair—opened the awards show with a special reunion performance, the original lineup's first time performing together in almost 25 years, alongside Grammy-winning superstar Chris Stapleton. Heartbreakers Steve Ferrone and Scott Thurston also joined the group for a final song.
The performance comes as the Tom Petty Estate announces a comprehensive new box set, Origins 1971-1978, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band, out November 6 via UMe. The set is available for pre-order.
In addition to the special, one time-only reunion performance, founding Heartbreaker Mike Campbell continues to tour throughout the fall with his band The Dirty Knobs (including Heartbreaker Steve Ferrone on drums) in support of their latest record Mission of Mercy, out now via Soundly Music/Thirty Tigers.
Benmont Tench's latest solo album The Melancholy Season is out now via Dark Horse Records and Tench has upcoming October tour dates in the Western United States. The album is produced by Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Margo Price, Billy Strings) and includes performances by Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek), singer/songwriter Jenny O. and Sebastian Steinberg (Fiona Apple, Iron and Wine, Soul Coughing).
Drummer Stan Lynch's band The Speaker Wars, formed with TX singer/songwriter John Christopher Davis, recently released their debut self-titled album. Additional information and tour dates are available at thespeakerwars.com.
Photo Credit: Andy Tennille
Photo Credit: Andy Tennille
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