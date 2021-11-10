TOLEDO Release Fresh Finds x Spotify Single 'Beach Coma'

Today Brooklyn duo TOLEDO release "Beach Coma," a new single produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, War on Drugs, Squirrel Flower, more). The song is part of the latest slate of Fresh Finds x Spotify Singles, an initiative launched by Spotify in early 2021 identifying emerging artists and pairing them with like-minded collaborators to create new music under the Spotify Singles banner.

The song is the first new music from TOLEDO - comprised of multi-instrumentalists/vocalists & general polymaths Jordan Dunn-Pilz and Dan Alvarez - since their breakthrough EP Jockey's Of Love and its follow-up single "David" earlier this year.

"'Beach Coma' has lived in the back of our heads for two years now. We had the melody and lyrics down, but couldn't figure out where the song lived sonically until we brough Gabe in," says Dunn-Pilz and Alvarez. "He brought a great impulsive energy that pushed us to take risks and actually enjoy the process, bringing new life into the track. Coming back to the song's lyrical content, years later, allowed us to reassess our emotional baggage and let go of things that don't really serve us anymore."

Fellow Brooklynite Wax found a certain nostalgia in the sessions. "We recorded the song in the basement of the apartment where TOLEDO lives in Brooklyn," says Wax. "Having grown up in that same borough, learning how to record out of the different bedrooms I had as a teenager, it was somewhat of a return to form for me, which made the whole thing a bit nostalgic."

While the band is currently hard at work on their debut album, they'll take a brief break a week from today to celebrate the new single with a headline show at Mercury Lounge in Manhattan alongside Ottawa bedroom pop wunderkind dad sports & Detroit songwriter Hala. Tickets can be found here.

Listen to the new single here: