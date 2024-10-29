THE VOICE Winner Huntley Releases New Single 'Skyline Drive'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blues-soul rock artist Huntley, the season 24 winner of The Voice, has released his new single “Skyline Drive.”

The song, written and produced by Huntley, is dedicated to his home state of Virginia, named for the extensive national parkway that runs the length of Shenandoah National Park in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The high energy track showcases Huntley’s blistering vocal range and is highlighted by a vibrant saxophone solo from his bandmate Samantha Leigh Smith. “Skyline Drive” marks the follow-up to Huntley’s recent single “Tell Me When It’s Over,” his first original song release since winning The Voice in late 2023.

“‘Skyline Drive’ is my love song to Virginia. Her rolling mountains, beautiful sky, and her flowing waters have always inspired me,” shares Huntley. “My heart felt like it was a perfect moment to pay homage to my home, especially after everything that has happened this past year. I’ll never forget where it all started.”

When Huntley stepped onto The Voice stage in 2023 for his blind audition, it was a moment that validated two decades of determination and perseverance, of heart and soul dedicated to the pursuit of musical bliss. Seconds into his stunning debut performance of The Black Crowes hit “She Talks To Angels,” all four judges turned their chairs around to witness his incredible, undeniable talent, and weeks later, millions of viewers of the hit NBC series cast their votes and crowned Huntley the winner.

Huntley officially introduced his original music to the world this summer with his powerful single “Tell Me When It’s Over.” Released independently, “Tell Me When It’s Over” details the desire for fulfillment in life and love, beautifully articulated with acoustic guitar and the blistering vulnerability that can only be Huntley. The haunting piece alternately recalls a spate of his heroes – from Joe Cocker and Steven Tyler to Ray Charles and Amy Winehouse – and stays with the listener long after the final words fade out. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for “Tell Me When It’s Over,” which has already amassed over 250K views.

This past Friday, October 25th, Huntley performed the national anthem at the Orlando Magic’s season home opening game in front of a sold-out crowd at the Kia Center.

A Florida native turned Nashville transplant via small-town Virginia, Huntley discovered his vocal prowess as a teenager. He cultivated his powerful pipes first in heavy metal cover bands, then crafted his own captivating style of songwriting as he learned to play acoustic guitar. After high school, Huntley left Virginia, bound for Music City, and spent a cold winter busking on Nashville streets, camping in Centennial Park, or crashing at a hostel or with friends. He developed his own material, working out songs or improvising on the spot, collecting enough tips to survive, or sometimes not quite enough. Huntley soon retreated back to Virginia, continuing to grind away at his musical dream while raising his two children. In 2022, he issued his debut original song, “Holdin’ On,” and in 2023 received the call from The Voice that changed everything. In the wake of his success on the show, Huntley has been performing for tens of thousands and sharing the stage with his band of exceptionally talented and culturally diverse musicians collected, as well, from the Mid-Atlantic region (bassist Daniel John, drummer Joe Palmer, guitarist Tyler Rose, and saxophonist Samantha Smith), while constantly writing, recording and producing. He continues to set the world on fire with his music, with his purity of heart, and with his authenticity of soul.

Photo Credit: Edward Crowe

Comments