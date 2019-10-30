THE VOICE KIDS UK's Will Callan Releases Debut Single

Your new favourite pop star has arrived. Will Callan has revealed his debut single, the addictive pop vibes of 'Losing Our Minds'. Both refreshing and anthemic, the song is a perfect introduction to the 16-year-old singer/songwriter.

"When I first started writing 'Losing Our Minds', I felt the song was about good times and having fun" explains Will, "but after connecting more with the lyrics, I really feel like the song is about letting yourself go and falling in love with the positive things in life, instead of focusing on the negatives. And what better way to do that, than with the one you love."

Hailing from Cheshire in the north of England, Will has been making music for half of his life, after beginning studying at the acclaimed LIPA institute (of which Paul McCartney is a lead Patron), when he was just 8 years old. He writes all his own music, and makes all his own beats, as well as being a virtuoso guitar and piano player.

He was first thrust into the public psyche in 2018, when he appeared on The Voice Kids - making it to the semi finals of the show.

'Losing Our Minds' is the first song to be revealed from Will's debut EP, which he has been co-writing with the likes of Adam Argyle (Tom Walker, Dua Lipa), Sky Adams (Kylie), Taneisha Jackson (John Legend, The Chainsmokers), Carl Ryden (David Guetta) & Liam O'Donnoll (Maroon 5).

Details of further new music will be announced soon.





Related Articles View More Music Stories