THE VICE Release New Single 'Heydays' Ahead of Upcoming Album
The track arrives as the band prepares to enter their fourth studio album cycle following last year's two EPs.
Stockholm-based dark metal outfit THE VICE has released its brand-new single and video, 'Heydays'. The track, out via Noble Demon, is the very first preview of the band's upcoming studio album, which is currently in the final stages of completion.
Speaking about the song, THE VICE shares: ''Heydays' is a bastardized pop-song from our upcoming album. It's got a very strong hook, a melody that the song centers around, which has some eerie 'late summer nights' -vibe to it that we found very interesting. With some classic The Vice-melancholy lurking underneath, it turned out quite a unique little piece of music.'
Since day one, THE VICE has always taken the roads less traveled, driven by a desire to carve out a place of its own within the scene.
That grimy, wildhearted, metal/rock/pop fusion, with one foot firmly planted in the windswept, frozen North and the other cemented to the concrete of the streets, sure sounds like nothing else.
Dark, blackened metal, ferocious rock 'n' roll, posh punk and harsh, hardcore attitude; mixed with a huge dose of the cultural colossi of the 90's such as Guns & Roses, Pantera, Prince, Grunge, Oasis, Neometal, Fight Club, The Matrix and Terminator 2 to name a few. All of that and everything in between and that's probably as close as it gets to describing the very essence of THE VICE.
It's 2026 and the band is heading towards the legendary volume number four.
After the two EPs released last year, 'Red Tape Sessions' and 'A Great Unrest', it is once again time to enter the big leagues. And they come armed to the teeth with a bunch of songs that present their twisted, metallic rock 'n' roll in the very best of lights. Hard-hitting melodies, vicious metal, and an uncompromising attitude - all soaked in concrete, neon, frost, and madness - pretty much sum it up. More details to be revealed soon!
The Vice are:
Rickard - Vocals & Rhythm Guitar
Charlie Tiger - Bass
Joel - Lead Guitar & Synthesizer
Petter - Drums
https://www.instagram.com/theviceofficial/
https://theviceonline.bandcamp.com/
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