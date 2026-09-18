THE VELVET UNDERGROUND Vinyl Edition to Feature Lou Reed's Original 'Closet Mix'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND's influential 1969 classic THE VELVET UNDERGROUND is the latest addition to UMe's Vinylphyle series, presenting Lou Reed's intimate original 'Closet Mix' of the album as a new premium vinyl edition. Marking a striking evolution for one of rock's most influential bands, the record traded the abrasive experimentation of its predecessors for a quieter, more melodic approach that revealed a new emotional depth in Reed's songwriting.

Available to order exclusively via uDiscover Music, the album is presented on 180-gram black vinyl pressed at RTI and housed in a tip-on gatefold jacket with a four-panel insert featuring source tape scans and newly commissioned liner notes by four-time Grammy nominee and author Scott B. Bomar.

Cut by Joe Nino-Hernes, THE VELVET UNDERGROUND is an AAA cut from the 1969 'Closet Mix' stereo album master, Reed's intimate original mix featured on the earliest pressings of the album in 1969.

Originally released in 1969, THE VELVET UNDERGROUND represented a dramatic shift from the confrontational sound of the band's first two albums. Songs including 'Candy Says,' 'Pale Blue Eyes,' 'Beginning to See the Light' and 'After Hours' brought warmth and vulnerability to the group's singular sound, while retaining the uncompromising perspective that had already set The Velvet Underground apart. The result was an album that stood distinctly apart from the two that preceded it and revealed another dimension of Reed's songwriting.

The new edition follows last year's acclaimed Vinylphyle release of THE VELVET UNDERGROUND & NICO, one of the first titles issued in the series, continuing Vinylphyle's exploration of the band's groundbreaking catalog through carefully sourced, premium vinyl presentations.

Since launching in November 2025, Vinylphyle — billed as 'a premium vinyl experience for people who love vinyl' — has delivered pressings of an eclectic range of notable albums spanning genres and eras. With a commitment to meticulous audio, superior materials and thoughtful presentation, the series continues to build a library of recordings for listeners and collectors.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Candy Says

2. What Goes On

3. Some Kinda Love

4. Pale Blue Eyes

5. Jesus

Side B

1. Beginning to See the Light

2. I'm Set Free

3. That's the Story of My Life

4. The Murder Mystery

5. After Hours

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 14 Hrs 02 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link