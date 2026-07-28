JUDY, Featuring Members of AGRICULTURE and DINERS, to Release New EP

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JUDY, a band featuring members of AGRICULTURE and DINERS, is set to release an EP titled Death of a Ladies' Mutt.

Los Angeles rock duo Judy will release their second EP Death of a Ladies' Mutt on August 6, 2026.

The group formed in December 2025 as a way for Blue Broderick (Diners) and Leah Levinson (Agriculture) to practice songwriting and experiment with DIY recording techniques together. In doing so, they found a collaborative relationship that hinged equally on the two's differences as much as it did their common ground. Working between the schedules of their separate music projects, Judy quickly recorded two EP's worth of material over five consecutive days with a makeshift studio constructed in a friend's living room.

As co-songwriters and co-producers, Broderick and Levinson tap into an array of shared influences. Their music connects the dots between The Velvet Underground, The Shangri-Las, The Donnas, The Beatles, Fountains of Wayne, Guided By Voices, Leonard Cohen, and The Ramones with the effortlessness of songwriters who have long since internalized those artist's lessons. Their first two EPs find them exploring themes of unrequited lust, cartoon violence, sexual fixations, and cannibalism.

The first single from Death of a Ladies' Mutt— 'Denim Girls'— describes a romantic obsession that becomes so extreme it turns to paranoia. It uses long stretches of fuzzed-out guitar to create a sound as reminiscent of early Weezer as it is of 90s Swedish Death Metal.

Judy will be celebrating the EP's release with a DJ night at Good Housekeeping on Sunday, August 2 and a release show at Footsies on Thursday, August 6 (both in Los Angeles). During the late summer and early fall they will play several shows across California and Arizona.

Death of a Ladies' Mutt cover art:

Death of a Ladies' Mutt track list:

She Got Me In Her Hands Denim Girls A Boy Like You Daisies

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