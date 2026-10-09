THE UNFAITHFUL SERVANTS Release Acoustic Version of FRANKENSTEIN
The Vancouver Island band transforms the Edgar Winter classic into an acoustic instrumental featuring Dylan Stone on guitar, Jesse Cobb on mandolin, and Quin.
The Unfaithful Servants, hailed as 'BC's Most Exciting Newgrass Band!', will release their new single 'Frankenstein' on October 13, 2026. The track is a bold reimagining of Edgar Winter's classic rock instrumental.
Rather than simply recreating the original, the band uncovers a new dimension in the song, translating its electric rock energy into an acoustic showcase of precision, creativity and virtuosity. Blending the drive of classic rock with the finesse of bluegrass, The Unfaithful Servants transform a familiar anthem into something entirely their own. The result is a high-wire, 4:24 workout for Dylan Stone on guitar, Jesse Cobb on mandolin, Quin Etheridge-Pedden on fiddle and Mark Johnson on bass.
'Frankenstein' was produced, recorded and mixed by Adrian Dolan at Track & Trestle on Vancouver Island, and mastered by Duncan Ferguson at The Voltage Exchange in East Nashville. Originally featured as a bonus track on the band's acclaimed album Fallen Angel, it now arrives as a standalone single, fittingly timed for Halloween.
Based on Vancouver Island, The Unfaithful Servants are one of Canada's most exciting acoustic bands, blending masterful musicianship, rich vocal harmonies and powerful songwriting that merges folk, bluegrass and Americana with a thrilling modern edge. The lineup features mandolinist Jesse Cobb (The Infamous Stringdusters, Bela Fleck, Dierks Bentley), prolific songwriter Dylan Stone and young fiddle sensation Quin Etheridge-Pedden, anchored by bassist Mark Johnson.
The band has cemented a reputation as a powerhouse live act, earning a devoted and growing fan base. Their latest album, Fallen Angel, reached #8 on the International Folk Music Charts and #27 on Canadian folk radio, and is drawing strong critical acclaim for its musicianship and modern take on Americana and newgrass.
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