THE UNFAITHFUL SERVANTS Release Acoustic Version of FRANKENSTEIN

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The Unfaithful Servants, hailed as 'BC's Most Exciting Newgrass Band!', will release their new single 'Frankenstein' on October 13, 2026. The track is a bold reimagining of Edgar Winter's classic rock instrumental.

Rather than simply recreating the original, the band uncovers a new dimension in the song, translating its electric rock energy into an acoustic showcase of precision, creativity and virtuosity. Blending the drive of classic rock with the finesse of bluegrass, The Unfaithful Servants transform a familiar anthem into something entirely their own. The result is a high-wire, 4:24 workout for Dylan Stone on guitar, Jesse Cobb on mandolin, Quin Etheridge-Pedden on fiddle and Mark Johnson on bass.

'Frankenstein' was produced, recorded and mixed by Adrian Dolan at Track & Trestle on Vancouver Island, and mastered by Duncan Ferguson at The Voltage Exchange in East Nashville. Originally featured as a bonus track on the band's acclaimed album Fallen Angel, it now arrives as a standalone single, fittingly timed for Halloween.

Based on Vancouver Island, The Unfaithful Servants are one of Canada's most exciting acoustic bands, blending masterful musicianship, rich vocal harmonies and powerful songwriting that merges folk, bluegrass and Americana with a thrilling modern edge. The lineup features mandolinist Jesse Cobb (The Infamous Stringdusters, Bela Fleck, Dierks Bentley), prolific songwriter Dylan Stone and young fiddle sensation Quin Etheridge-Pedden, anchored by bassist Mark Johnson.

The band has cemented a reputation as a powerhouse live act, earning a devoted and growing fan base. Their latest album, Fallen Angel, reached #8 on the International Folk Music Charts and #27 on Canadian folk radio, and is drawing strong critical acclaim for its musicianship and modern take on Americana and newgrass.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 04 Hrs 17 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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