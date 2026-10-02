THE SMASHING PUMPKINS to Release 30th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue of THE AEROPLANE FLIES HIGH

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The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of the 1996 collection The Aeroplane Flies High via UMe. Available as both a standard five-LP set and a limited-edition color LP set, the reissue marks the first time The Aeroplane Flies High will be available on vinyl since 2013. The collection is out December 18.

Originally released in late 1996, The Aeroplane Flies High features expanded editions of each of Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness' five singles — 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings,' '1979,' 'Zero,' 'Tonight, Tonight,' and 'Thirty-Three.' With covers of the Cars, Blondie, and the Cure alongside B-sides and rarities, it added another chapter to the story of one of the Pumpkins' most acclaimed eras and boldly underlined how wildly prolific and creative the period was for Billy Corgan.

Thirty years later, The Aeroplane Flies High lives on as a hallowed extension of Mellon Collie. Adding to the celebration, two of the band's landmark albums have reached new certification milestones: Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness is now certified 11x Platinum, while Siamese Dream is now certified 7x Platinum.

Alongside The Aeroplane Flies High, The Smashing Pumpkins have reissued 1994's B-sides compilation Pisces Iscariot and 1998's Adore on standard black vinyl. In addition, the band have released a new retail exclusive called Absolute Zeros, featuring their greatest hits of the Virgin years, including '1979,' 'Today,' 'Disarm,' and more.

The celebration of The Aeroplane Flies High arrives as The Smashing Pumpkins launch the momentous Rats In A Cage tour, one of their most ambitious live shows yet. Running through November, the tour features the band playing two distinct sets: one celebrating the seminal 1995 RIAA 11x-Platinum-certified Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness' recent 30th anniversary, and one a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades' worth of hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites alike.

The Aeroplane Flies High reissue and the Rats In A Cage tour both follow a multifaceted 2025 anniversary blowout for Mellon Collie, as well as a 25th anniversary reissue of Machina/The Machines Of God, each an installment in what has been a furiously productive decade for The Smashing Pumpkins after a flood of inspiration produced 2020's Cyr, 2022/2023's triple-album Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Parts, and 2024's Aghori Mhori Mei.

Alongside all of his Pumpkins activity, the ever-prolific Billy Corgan has remained busy in other ventures as well. Entering its second year, his widely praised podcast The Magnificent Others has recently featured candid conversations about creativity and legacy with Tommy Lee, Todd Rundgren, John Carpenter, and Ann Wilson. Corgan also made his Coachella debut, joining Sombr onstage for a surprise performance. In his capacity as president of the National Wrestling Alliance, Corgan led the athletic institution to a landmark deal with Comet TV, bringing NWA back to free broadcast TV nationwide for the first time since the early '90s. Earlier this year, Corgan and the Pumpkins also returned to Lollapalooza for a historic headlining set, making their first appearance at the festival since its early '90s touring iteration.

The band embarked on the Rats In A Cage tour on September 30, marking the latest moment in a standout year for Corgan and the Pumpkins.

The Aeroplane Flies High Tracklist

LP 1 - Bullet With Butterfly Wings

'Bullet With Butterfly Wings'

'...Said Sadly'

'You're All I've Got Tonight'

'Clones (We're All)'

'A Night Like This'

'Destination Unknown'

'Dreaming'

LP 2 - 1979

'1979'

'Ugly'

'The Boy'

'Cherry'

'Believe'

'Set The Ray To Jerry'

LP 3 - Zero

'Zero'

'God'

'Mouths Of Babes'

'Tribute To Johnny'

'Marquis In Spades'

'Pennies'

'Pastichio Medley'

LP 4 - Tonight, Tonight

'Tonight, Tonight'

'Meladori Magpie'

'Rotten Apples'

'Jupiter's Lament'

'Medellia Of The Gray Skies'

'Blank'

'Tonite Reprise'

LP 5 - Thirty-Three

'Thirty-Three'

'The Last Song'

'The Aeroplane Flies High (Turns Left, Looks Right)'

'Transformer'

'The Bells'

'My Blue Heaven'

Full Tour Routing

Wed, Sep 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Fri, Oct 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sat, Oct 3 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sun, Oct 4 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue, Oct 6 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Wed, Oct 7 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Fri, Oct 9 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sun, Oct 11 — Madison, WI — Kohl Center

Tue, Oct 13 — St. Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

Wed, Oct 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Fri, Oct 16 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sat, Oct 17 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun, Oct 18 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Tue, Oct 20 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu, Oct 22 — Nashville, TN — The Truth

Sat, Oct 24 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun, Oct 25 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Tue, Oct 27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu, Oct 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Fri, Oct 30 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun, Nov 1 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Tue, Nov 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu, Nov 5 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri, Nov 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Nov 8 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Wed, Nov 11 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu, Nov 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

About The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago in 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two GRAMMY Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum Gish [1991], the 7x-Platinum Siamese Dream [1993], the 11x-Platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], the platinum Adore [1998], and the gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000]. Rolling Stone cited both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness among its '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for Siamese Dream, the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the '1979' music video, the gothic metamorphosis of 'Ava Adore,' or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day.

2018 saw The Smashing Pumpkins unveil SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. and launched the immensely successful Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album, CYR [2020], representing yet another evolution, and more recently, ATUM [2023], the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God. The band's 2024 album, Aghori Mhori Mei, written in the immediate aftermath of ATUM, sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, and harkens back to the band's early '90s canon, where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled.

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