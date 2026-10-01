Photos: THE SMASHING PUMPKINS KICK OFF THE RATS IN A CAGE TOUR
The Grammy-winning band will perform two distinct sets across 28 arena shows through multiple cities.
The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their highly anticipated The Rats In A Cage Tour with a show in Columbus, Ohio. Taking the stage at The Schottenstein Center, the band made a grand return for their first of 28 shows this fall.
The Rats In A Cage Tour will see The Smashing Pumpkins deliver a two-set experience. One set celebrates the recent 30th anniversary of the seminal 1995 RIAA Diamond Certified Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, with the second bringing audiences through a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades' worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites, including 'Mayonaise,' 'Dorian,' 'Sojourner,' and 'As Rome Burns.'
The Smashing Pumpkins previewed the tour this past spring with their surprise Requiem For Zero show at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles. Following their acclaimed headlining performance at Lollapalooza this summer, the tour will bring the band through New York City and more before wrapping on November 12 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.
For tickets and more information visit https://www.smashingpumpkins.com/#tour.
About The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago in 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two GRAMMY Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], the diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], the platinum Adore [1998], and the gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000]. Rolling Stone cited both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness among its '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for Siamese Dream, the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the '1979' music video, the gothic metamorphosis of 'Ava Adore,' or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day.
2018 saw The Smashing Pumpkins unveil SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. and launched the immensely successful Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album, CYR [2020], representing yet another evolution, and more recently, ATUM [2023], the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God. The band's 2024 album, Aghori Mhori Mei, written in the immediate aftermath of ATUM, sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, and harkens back to the band's early '90s canon, where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled.
Full Tour Routing
Wed, Sep 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Fri, Oct 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sat, Oct 3 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sun, Oct 4 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Tue, Oct 6 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
Wed, Oct 7 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Fri, Oct 9 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sun, Oct 11 — Madison, WI — Kohl Center
Tue, Oct 13 — St. Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena
Wed, Oct 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Fri, Oct 16 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Sat, Oct 17 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sun, Oct 18 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Tue, Oct 20 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu, Oct 22 — Nashville, TN — The Truth
Sat, Oct 24 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sun, Oct 25 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Tue, Oct 27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Thu, Oct 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Fri, Oct 30 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun, Nov 1 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Tue, Nov 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu, Nov 5 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri, Nov 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sun, Nov 8 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
Wed, Nov 11 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
Thu, Nov 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Sat, Nov 14 - Huntington Beach, CA - Darker Waves Festival
Photo Credit: Michael Marten / Photos
Photo Credit: Michael Marten / Photos
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...