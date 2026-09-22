THE SCHIZOPHONICS Release 'Sweat and Blood' Tour Sept 22–Oct 22

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The Schizophonics, who recently signed with Alternative Tentacles and will release their new album Burning Floor in early 2027, have released a second single from the forthcoming album, 'Sweat and Blood.'

The track arrives as the band is in their first week of North American tour dates, performing at Boise's Shrine Ballroom.

''Sweat and Blood' is a stomping dance workout that lays a fuzzed-out guitar hook over a Motown-inspired beat,' vocalist/guitarist Pat Beers shares. 'It's an anti-A.I. anthem that stays true to our dance party ethos.'

The San Diego-based trio previously released 'Black Pleather,' a track Vice described as 'cranked to pure punk rock velocity... It never lets up, and it's got one sick, searing solo.'

Tickets for The Schizophonics tour are available now at Schizophonics.com/shows. Fever Dog (Sept. 2-27), Descartes a Kant (Sept. 30-Oct. 22), and Dale Crover (Oct. 6-8, and 11-16).

Burning Floor Tour Dates

September 22 Boise, ID Shrine Ballroom

September 23 Salt Lake City, UT Aces High

September 25 Denver, CO Hi-Dive

September 26 Omaha, NE Slowdown

September 27 Minneapolis, MN Icehouse

September 30 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

October 1 Detroit, MI Small's Bar

October 2 Toronto, ON Sound Garage

October 3 Montreal, QC L'Escogriffe

October 4 Boston, MA Rockwell

October 6 Brooklyn, NY The Broadway

October 7 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

October 8 Washington, DC DC9

October 10 Nashville, TN The Blue Room

October 11 Atlanta, GA The Earl

October 13 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room

October 14 Oklahoma City, OK Resonant Head

October 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

October 16 Austin, TX Hotel Vegas

October 17 Dallas, TX TX Tea Room

October 20 Phoenix, AZ Linger Longer Lounge

October 22 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

The Schizophonics are Pat Beers (vocals/guitar), Sarah Linton (bass), and Lety Beers (drums). The San Diego-based band has exploded out of San Diego with the kind of raw, turbo-charged rock'n'roll that feels increasingly rare in modern music. The power trio has built a reputation for electrifying live shows that collide the fuzzed-out fury of proto-punk pioneers like The Stooges and MC5 with the sweat, swagger, and showmanship of James Brown and Little Richard. The result is a gritty, psychedelic blend of garage punk, classic rock, soul, and heavy groove.

Photo Credit: RC Kruger



Photo Credit: RC Kruger

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